Prediction: Sacramento Kings’ Box Score Game 40 vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Sacramento Kings host the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 15, 2017. This article predicts the Sacramento Kings’ box score for that game.

The Sacramento Kings play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. This is the second meeting this season between the two teams. On November 23rd, the Thunder came to Sacramento and were defeated 116-101 by the Kings.

Last time out, the Kings hosted the defending NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland defeated Sacramento 120-108 on Friday. Below is a highlight video from that game in case you missed the action.

Without further ado, below is my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Box Score Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder play fast and excel on the defensive end of the court. They rank 8th in the NBA in pace, 8th in defensive rating, and 15th in offensive rating.

Job one tonight for the Kings will be finding and defending Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is currently averaging a triple double per game on the season and will be looking to give the Kings fits in Sacramento tonight.

DeMarcus Cousins will be looking to make it two straight big games against the Thunder. In the first meeting, Cousins exploded for 36 points, 3 three-pointers made, and 13 rebounds in 35 minutes. Expect Boogie to take a starring role tonight in an attempt to lead the Kings to a second victory over the Thunder this season.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight’s game. Expect the Thunder to come to town fired up and ready to get revenge on the Kings.

Oklahoma City currently has the 7th best record in the Western Conference, so it is another opportunity for the Kings to prove themselves against a quality opponent. Here is to hoping the Kings can earn a win over the Thunder tonight.

