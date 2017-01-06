Prediction: Sacramento Kings’ Box Score Game 36 vs LA Clippers

The Sacramento Kings host the LA Clippers on January 4, 2017. This article predicts the Sacramento Kings’ box score for that game.

The Sacramento Kings and the Golden 1 Center play host to the LA Clippers tonight. This is the second meeting between the two squads this season. The Clippers defeated the Kings 121-115 on November 18, 2016.

Last time out, the Sacramento Kings played host to the Miami Heat and were defeated 107-102 on Wednesday. Below is a highlight video in case you missed the action.

Without further ado, below is my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight’s contest against the LA Clippers.

Box Score Prediction

The LA Clippers are one of the NBA’s most efficient teams. They rank 6th in the NBA in offensive rating and 7th in defensive rating. Couple that with the NBA’s 16th highest pace and the Kings are in for a dogfight tonight.

The Clippers star point guard Chris Paul is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game. Paul has missed the team’s last 4 games, but there was some optimism he would play tonight. Stay tuned in to see if Paul is a go tonight.

DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins should be fired up to lead his Kings after Wednesday’s disappointing loss. I expect Boogie to take over and attempt to dominate tonight’s game. DeAndre Jordan will provide some stiff opposition but expect a big offensive game from Cousins tonight.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for Friday night’s game against the LA Clippers. The Clippers always put on a good show so tune in and enjoy tonight’s game. It will be a big victory for the Kings if they can snatch it and they will need all the support they can get.

Be sure to check out the all the great content on A Royal Pain including more content about this game. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on