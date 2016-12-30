Prediction: Sacramento Kings’ Box Score Game 33 vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Sacramento Kings return home to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on December 31, 2016. This article predicts the Kings’ box score for that game.

The Sacramento Kings and the Golden 1 Center play host to the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. This is the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Kings defeated the Grizzlies 96-92 in Memphis on December 16th.

Last time out, the Sacramento Kings were blitzed by the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers walked away with a 102-89 victory. Below is a highlight video in case you missed the action.

Without further ado, here is my prediction for tonight’s Sacramento Kings’ box score against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Box Score Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are yet again executing their grit and grind strategy this season. The team rates last in the NBA in pace, 27th in offensive rating, and leads the NBA in defensive rating. Expect a typical Grizzlies game tonight by slowing down the pace and playing physical defense.

On the injury front, both Rudy Gay and Arron Afflalo are listed as doubtful for tonight’s contest as of this writing. That means they both have a 25% chance of suiting up and why I projected them both to be out for the game.

That will force big minutes and production shifts for Sacramento. Expect DeMarcus Cousins to carry the offensive load and a very balanced attack to come behind him. I projected nine different players to score between 4 and 12 points tonight. The Kings should spread the ball around and hopefully that balance leads to a second straight Kings victory over the Grizzlies.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for the New Year’s Eve contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. I know everybody will be attempting to ring in the New Year in style and what better way than with a little NBA hoops?

Whether you tune into the game or not, have fun, be safe, and make a New Years’ wish that the Kings have a healthy and successful 2017.

