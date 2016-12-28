Prediction: Sacramento Kings’ Box Score Game 32 at Portland Trail Blazers

The Sacramento Kings head to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on December 28, 2016. This article predicts the Kings’ box score for that game.

The Sacramento Kings head to Portland for a single game road trip against the Trail Blazers. This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. They have split the previous two meetings with both teams winning at home.

Last time out, the Sacramento Kings defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 102-100 inside the Golden 1 Center. It marked the third straight games the Kings rode a 30 plus point 4th quarter to a comeback victory. Below is a highlight video from that game in case you missed the action.

Without further ado, here is my prediction for tonight’s Sacramento Kings’ box score against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Box Score Prediction

The most important piece of Portland Trail Blazers’ information for tonight’s game is not the stats, but the status of Damian Lillard. Lillard is the Blazers unquestioned leader and best player. As of this writing, he is listed as doubtful with a sprained ankle. He sat out Portland’s last game and the Blazers were defeated by the Toronto Raptors. It would no question be a big loss for the Blazers if Lillard is not healthy enough to suit up tonight.

Portland is a very entertaining team to watch this season. They play at the NBA’s 9th fastest pace and have the 7th best offensive rating. Couple that with the NBA’s worst defensive rating and this is a team that loves a good high-scoring shootout. Tonight’s game should not disappoint in scoring or entertainment.

DeMarcus Cousins’ eyes light up wide every time he steps onto the court against the Portland Trail Blazers. Boogie scored 55 points and secured 14 rebounds in their December 20th meeting. In the first meeting this season, Cousins managed a slim 33 points and 9 rebounds. Expect another big performance from DeMarcus Cousins in tonight’s contest.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction for tonight’s Sacramento Kings’ box score. This should be the third blast of entertainment between the two teams this year. In the previous two meetings, a combined 489 points have been scored. What more could you ask for really?

