Prediction: Sacramento Kings’ Box Score Game 31 vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Sacramento Kings return home to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on December 26, 2016. This article predicts the Kings’ box score for that game.

The Sacramento Kings and the Golden 1 Center play host to the Philadelphia 76ers on December 26th. Tonight’s game is only the Kings 13th home game so far this season. In those previous 12 contests, the Kings have split with 6 wins and 6 losses.

Last time out, the Sacramento Kings traveled to Minnesota and defeated the Timberwolves 109-105 for the Kings third straight victory. For the second straight game, the Kings finished strong by scoring 31 fourth-quarter points to secure the come from behind win. Below is a highlight video in case you missed the action.

Without further ado, here is my prediction for tonight’s Sacramento Kings’ box score against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Box Score Prediction

This season’s Philadelphia 76ers squad struggles across the board. Despite ranking 13th in the NBA in pace, they have the league’s worst offensive rating. If you flip over to defensive rating, Philadelphia ranks 20th. That leaves the team with the NBA’s 29th net rating at negative 7.9. The numbers are not pretty for the 76ers this season.

Rudy Gay is currently listed as doubtful and Joel Embiid should be guarding DeMarcus Cousins, so it will not be easy sledding for the Kings tonight, though.

I predicted Cousins to overcome the match-up and the team to provide a balanced scoring attack behind him leading to 106 points and a victory.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers bring Joel Embiid to the Golden 1 Center to go head-to-head with Boogie Cousins. That is worth the price of admission itself, so please tune it to tonight’s game and enjoy it.

