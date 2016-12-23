Prediction: Sacramento Kings’ Box Score Game 30 at Minnesota Timberwolves

The Sacramento Kings travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 23, 2016. This article predicts the Kings’ box score for that game.

The Sacramento Kings head out on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tonight’s contest is the second meeting between the teams this season. All the way back on October 29th, the Kings defeated the Timberwolves 106-103 in Sacramento.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings traveled to Utah and defeated the Jazz 94-93 in a thrilling victory. Despite a slow start, the Kings scored 32 fourth-quarter points to secure the come from behind win. Below is a highlight video in case you missed any of the action.

Without further ado, here is my prediction for tonight’s Sacramento Kings’ box score against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Box Score Prediction

Tonight’s contest should be a played at a below average pace. The Timberwolves rate 20th in the NBA in pace, while the Kings sit 24th.

That does not mean the game will be lacking for scoring, though. Both teams struggle in terms of defensive rating. Minnesota is currently 26th in the NBA at 107.7 points per 100 possessions allowed and the Kings check in 23rd at 106.9 points per 100 possessions allowed. If both teams allowed their average points allowed in tonight’s contest the final score would end up 106.1 to 105.1 in favor of the Kings.

I am zero for two in predicting Rudy Gay’s return, but I think it finally happens tonight. All reports have been positive and that he is showing improvement. Here is to hoping tonight is the night he returns from injury.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight. The Kings have a great opportunity tonight to go to Minnesota and secure a victory. That would be the third consecutive victory for the Kings and be a nice holiday present. Here is to hoping they can get the job done tonight and enjoy the upcoming break on a high note.

