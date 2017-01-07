Post-Game Grades: The Pacers Blow Out the Knicks in Their Fifth-Straight Win

Indiana Pacers 123 New York Knicks 109

The Indiana Pacers continue their winning ways with their fifth-straight victory against the New York Knicks.

The Good: The Indiana Pacers are rolling, and they couldn’t have better momentum going into their trip abroad. All of the players are getting involved and the bench played well… in the first half. This is a fun team to watch right now and this is a fun stretch.

The Bad: The Pacers relaxed and allowed the Knicks to make a run late in the game. That mentality can’t happen- though the Pacers had enough of a lead to where the comeback could be contained.

MVP: In the spirit of the now extinct “Hawks Starting Five” that won Player of the Month in January, the MVP award tonight goes to the Pacers Starting Five. No one player stood out, but the unit played smoothly together on offense and defense- outside of the final six minutes.

LVP: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, for hurting our dear Monta Ellis. The mask didn’t seem to phase Ellis, though.

X-Factor: Having fun, apparently. Alley-oops, posters and overall good times were had on the floor tonight, and it’s hard to argue with these recent results.

Paul George Small Forward, Indiana Pacers A- Did what he had to do. There was no need for superstar PG tonight, but if there was, it wouldn’t have ended well. He had 4 turnovers, and only got to the line 4 times tonight. Still, 19 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals.

Jeff Teague Point Guard, Indiana Pacers A 19 points, 8 assists, and 9-9 from the line. What else can you ask of Teague? His passing has been one of the key factors in this five-game winning streak, and he didn’t disappoint tonight.

Myles Turner Center, Indiana Pacers A- Another double-double from Turner. He also kept Porzingis in check- for the most part. His performances have been another big part of this run.

Thaddeus Young Power Forward, Indiana Pacers A- He nearly put up a double-double, 2 3-pointers and 4 steals to boot. Great night.

Glenn Robinson III Small Forward, Indiana Pacers B Another night where he doesn’t individually put up great stats but somehow the starters perform great as a whole. GR3 is weird, man.

Monta Ellis Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers B Ellis once again proved he fits well as the sixth man, even while donning a mask. Hopefully his nose heals fast, though.

C.J. Miles Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers A- Competing with Al Jefferson for best player off of the bench, Miles hit his stride after a tough stretch of games where he failed to reach double-digits. 15 points and 4 rebounds tonight.

Al Jefferson Center, Indiana Pacers A He passed Chuck Person in all-time scoring on Chuck Person’s bobblehead night. That deserves an A.

Aaron Brooks Point Guard, Indiana Pacers C- Was pressed and pestered all night, especially by Brandon Jennings. Couldn’t get anything up, and finished with a mere 2 points.

Kevin Seraphin Center, Indiana Pacers B Played really well alongside Al Jefferson tonight, especially in the first half. Showed post moves and mid-range prowess in his 8 points tonight.

