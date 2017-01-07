Post-Game Grades: The Pacers Blow Out the Knicks in Their Fifth-Straight Win
123
109
The Indiana Pacers continue their winning ways with their fifth-straight victory against the New York Knicks.
The Good: The Indiana Pacers are rolling, and they couldn’t have better momentum going into their trip abroad. All of the players are getting involved and the bench played well… in the first half. This is a fun team to watch right now and this is a fun stretch.
The
Bad: The Pacers relaxed and allowed the Knicks to make a run late in the game. That mentality can’t happen- though the Pacers had enough of a lead to where the comeback could be contained.
MVP: In the spirit of the now extinct “Hawks Starting Five” that won Player of the Month in January, the MVP award tonight goes to the Pacers Starting Five. No one player stood out, but the unit played smoothly together on offense and defense- outside of the final six minutes.
LVP: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, for hurting our dear Monta Ellis. The mask didn’t seem to phase Ellis, though.
X-Factor: Having fun, apparently. Alley-oops, posters and overall good times were had on the floor tonight, and it’s hard to argue with these recent results.
Paul George
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
A-
Jeff Teague
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
A
Myles Turner
Center, Indiana Pacers
A-
Thaddeus Young
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
A-
Glenn Robinson III
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
B
Monta Ellis
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
B
C.J. Miles
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
A-
Al Jefferson
Center, Indiana Pacers
A
Aaron Brooks
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
C-
Kevin Seraphin
Center, Indiana Pacers
B
