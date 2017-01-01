Post-Game Grades: The Indiana Pacers Kick Off 2017 Right with a Big Win Over the Orlando Magic

Indiana Pacers 117 Orlando Magic 104

The Indiana Pacers kick off 2017 with a convincing win against the Orlando Magic on a night where every starter got involved.

The Good: The team seems like they’re finally having fun. The ball was moving, everyone got shots and the players seemed enthusiastic for four quarters.

Almost of the starters finished with double-digit scoring (Robinson had 9), with two more double-digit scorers off of the bench. Myles Turner and Jeff Teague are starting to establish a really impactful dynamic together on offense.

The Bad: It’s hard to be picky about a dominant win, but the game really should’ve been put away in the third quarter. If the Pacers had let a more potent offense hang around, then they could’ve been in serious danger of a fourth quarter comeback. Luckily, the Magic aren’t that.

MVP: Myles Turner. His fifth double-double of the season, Turner had to earn his 12 rebounds against the scrappy Orlando frontcourt. He was on fire with Teague dishing him the ball in the second quarter, scoring eight straight points for the team in one stretch. He also may have dropped the sweetest dime of his career in the first quarter.

LVP: Mariah Carey.

X-Factor: 3-point shooting sunk the Magic. 10-38 isn’t going to cut it when you catch the Pacers on a night like this.

Paul George Small Forward, Indiana Pacers A- Did everything he needed to. Everyone was focused on Turner’s output, but PG quietly put up 19-5-3 without forcing it.

Jeff Teague Point Guard, Indiana Pacers B+ Came up just short of a double-double. Was a huge help to Turner in his second-half run. Had an injury scare in the second but it appears that it was just that – a scare.

Myles Turner Center, Indiana Pacers A+ The star of the game. 23-12 is no easy feat against the Orlando frontcourt, but Turner was locked in and led the charge for the Pacers as they took control of the game in the second quarter.

Thaddeus Young Power Forward, Indiana Pacers B- Went under the radar with the explosive performances of his teammates, but still did a solid job and finished with 10 points.

Glenn Robinson III Small Forward, Indiana Pacers B Came a point and 2 rebounds short of putting up back-to-back double-doubles. Definitely seems like he’s fitting in to the flow of the starting lineup.

Monta Ellis Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers B- Seems to be adjusting to his new role well. It may be unfortunate for Ellis, but it looks like GR3 is best fit as a starter and he’s best fit as a bench presence.

C.J. Miles Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers C+ Couldn’t get his 3-point game on, but still put up 8 points off of the bench.

Al Jefferson Center, Indiana Pacers B+ Did an awesome job today in the paint, putting up double-digit points with quite a few style moves.

Aaron Brooks Point Guard, Indiana Pacers A- Immediately filled in for Teague after his injury scare and put up a beautiful 5 points in the final minute. Was easily the best bench performer for the Pacers tonight.

Kevin Seraphin Center, Indiana Pacers B- Still feels a bit clunky playing alongside Al Jefferson, but Seraphin was able to get his today, putting up a decent 6 points and 6 rebounds in 16 minutes.

