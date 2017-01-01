Post-Game Grades: The Indiana Pacers Kick Off 2017 Right with a Big Win Over the Orlando Magic
The Indiana Pacers kick off 2017 with a convincing win against the Orlando Magic on a night where every starter got involved.
The Good: The team seems like they’re finally having fun. The ball was moving, everyone got shots and the players seemed enthusiastic for four quarters.
Almost of the starters finished with double-digit scoring (Robinson had 9), with two more double-digit scorers off of the bench. Myles Turner and Jeff Teague are starting to establish a really impactful dynamic together on offense.
The Bad: It’s hard to be picky about a dominant win, but the game really should’ve been put away in the third quarter. If the Pacers had let a more potent offense hang around, then they could’ve been in serious danger of a fourth quarter comeback. Luckily, the Magic aren’t that.
MVP: Myles Turner. His fifth double-double of the season, Turner had to earn his 12 rebounds against the scrappy Orlando frontcourt. He was on fire with Teague dishing him the ball in the second quarter, scoring eight straight points for the team in one stretch. He also may have dropped the sweetest dime of his career in the first quarter.
LVP: Mariah Carey.
X-Factor: 3-point shooting sunk the Magic. 10-38 isn’t going to cut it when you catch the Pacers on a night like this.
Paul George
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
A-
Jeff Teague
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
B+
Myles Turner
Center, Indiana Pacers
A+
Thaddeus Young
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
B-
Glenn Robinson III
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
B
Monta Ellis
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
B-
C.J. Miles
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
C+
Al Jefferson
Center, Indiana Pacers
B+
Aaron Brooks
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
A-
Kevin Seraphin
Center, Indiana Pacers
B-
