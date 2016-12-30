Post-Game Grades: Paul George Closes Out in Indiana Pacers Win Over Chicago Bulls

Indiana Pacers 111 Chicago Bulls 101

The Indiana Pacers picked up a win over the Chicago Bulls thanks to another clutch fourth quarter from Paul George.

The Good: The Indiana Pacers decided to play 48 minutes of basketball and not throw it away in the final minutes. The Chicago Bulls tied it late against Indiana’s bench, but for the most part, the Pacers were in control of this game the entire time.

While Jeff Teague going 2 of 13 isn’t a good thing, posting a career high 17 assists — as many as the entire Bulls team — was a highlight in the game.

The Bad: The Pacers led by as much as 14 before the Bulls tied it back up twice, but they never led in this game and Indiana’s starters closed out the game by outscoring Chicago 14-4 in the final minutes.

MVP: Paul George scored 11 of his 32 points on the night in the final six minutes, aggressively attacking and converting all six of his free throws towards the end. Paul George has been better than ever closing out games this season — even if the team as a whole isn’t — and this win against Chicago was another example.

LVP: Rajon Rondo. Remember when some of you guys wanted to trade for him?

X-Factor: The Indiana Pacers were at their best when Glenn Robinson III was on the floor. So far, the Glenn Robinson III as a Starter Experiment seems to be paying off as he got another double-double as well, with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Paul George Small Forward, Indiana Pacers A+ PG scored 32 points on 10 of 20 shooting, going an acceptable 3 of 10 from 3-point range.

Jeff Teague Point Guard, Indiana Pacers A 17 assists, and only 3 turnovers. 7 points, too.

Myles Turner Center, Indiana Pacers B+ A solid 15 points and 3 rebounds.

Thaddeus Young Power Forward, Indiana Pacers A 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting, and 6 rebounds.

Glenn Robinson III Small Forward, Indiana Pacers A 12 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

C.J. Miles Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers B- 8 points on 3 of 7 shooting. He is cooling down after a great start to the season, but still playing well.

Al Jefferson Center, Indiana Pacers B 6 points and 7 rebounds.

Monta Ellis Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers C Still not at 100%, but had 2 points, 2 steals, an assist and a rebound off the bench.

Aaron Brooks Point Guard, Indiana Pacers B 8 points on a solid 3 of 5 shooting while making 2 of his 4 attempts from 3-point range.

Kevin Seraphin Center, Indiana Pacers B 4 points, but closed out the game when Jefferson and Turner needed rest.

