Post-Game Grades: Paul George Closes Out in Indiana Pacers Win Over Chicago Bulls
111
101
The Indiana Pacers picked up a win over the Chicago Bulls thanks to another clutch fourth quarter from Paul George.
The Good: The Indiana Pacers decided to play 48 minutes of basketball and not throw it away in the final minutes. The Chicago Bulls tied it late against Indiana’s bench, but for the most part, the Pacers were in control of this game the entire time.
While Jeff Teague going 2 of 13 isn’t a good thing, posting a career high 17 assists — as many as the entire Bulls team — was a highlight in the game.
The Bad: The Pacers led by as much as 14 before the Bulls tied it back up twice, but they never led in this game and Indiana’s starters closed out the game by outscoring Chicago 14-4 in the final minutes.
MVP: Paul George scored 11 of his 32 points on the night in the final six minutes, aggressively attacking and converting all six of his free throws towards the end. Paul George has been better than ever closing out games this season — even if the team as a whole isn’t — and this win against Chicago was another example.
LVP: Rajon Rondo. Remember when some of you guys wanted to trade for him?
X-Factor: The Indiana Pacers were at their best when Glenn Robinson III was on the floor. So far, the Glenn Robinson III as a Starter Experiment seems to be paying off as he got another double-double as well, with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Paul George
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
A+
Jeff Teague
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
A
Myles Turner
Center, Indiana Pacers
B+
Thaddeus Young
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
A
Glenn Robinson III
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
A
C.J. Miles
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
B-
Al Jefferson
Center, Indiana Pacers
B
Monta Ellis
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
C
Aaron Brooks
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
B
Kevin Seraphin
Center, Indiana Pacers
B
