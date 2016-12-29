Post-Game Grades: Paul George and John Wall Duel in Washington Wizards’ Win over Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers 105 Washington Wizards 111

John Wall and Paul George had an entertaining duel that ultimately ended up in a Washington Wizards victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Good: Paul George looked like an MVP. He continued his dominating play in Washington. It was also good to see Indiana fight back, again. However, the result wasn’t what they were looking for.

The Bad: The Pacers were abused on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 54-34. Control the glass just a little bit better and Indiana could have walked out with a win. Also didn’t get a good performance from Glenn Robinson III again.

MVP: John Wall. Wall was superb, posting a monster line of 36 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists. He absolutely controlled this game from start to finish.

LVP: Glenn Robinson III. III had another dud as the starting shooting guard. He scored 2 points on 1-4 shooting. He also missed a wide open layup when the Pacers were only down by 3 points in the third, so that was a turning point in the game.

X-Factor: Otto Porter. Porter was his usual efficient self, posting 22 points on just 10 shots. He also hit a huge three-pointer down the stretch to help the Wizards secure the win.

Paul George Small Forward, Indiana Pacers A+ Dealt with some foul trouble, but George carried the Pacers and nearly led them to a win. He finished with 34 points on 10-20 shooting and made 6 three-pointers.

Monta Ellis Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers C+ Looked rusty at times, but more importantly, he looked healthy. Showed some bursts of speed attacking the basket. Finished with 4 points in 17 minutes off the bench.

Jeff Teague Point Guard, Indiana Pacers B Very quietly had a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists. He only turned it over once. Teague also shot 6-12 from the field, 1-3 from deep, and 6-7 from the foul line.

Myles Turner Center, Indiana Pacers B Should be getting more shots. Only took 9 shots, but made 6 of them. Finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Thaddeus Young Power Forward, Indiana Pacers C Finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 turnovers and 6 steals. Despite the steals total, Thad had a hard time guarding the pick-and-roll and one on one match-ups in the post against Markieff Morris.

Glenn Robinson III Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers D+ Glenn failed to product in another start at shooting guard. He scored 2 points on 1-4 shooting in 20 minutes. The lone positive from Glenn was his plus-minus, a +1.

C.J. Miles Small Forward, Indiana Pacers C+ Brought his three-point shot with him to D.C., but struggled at times on the defensive end. Finished with 15 points while shooting 4-8 from three. Went 0-4 on field goals that weren’t threes, though.

Al Jefferson Center, Indiana Pacers C- Had a really hard time on the defensive end. Finished with 5 points and 7 rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench.

Aaron Brooks Point Guard, Indiana Pacers D Failed to put together a good performance after a season best game against the Bulls in Chicago. Went scoreless in 10 minutes.

Kevin Seraphin Center, Indiana Pacers D+ Played backup four tonight, but didn’t have a big impact. Went scoreless in 8 minutes, but grabbed 3 rebounds.

