Post-Game Grades: Paul George and John Wall Duel in Washington Wizards’ Win over Indiana Pacers
105
111
John Wall and Paul George had an entertaining duel that ultimately ended up in a Washington Wizards victory over the Indiana Pacers.
The Good: Paul George looked like an MVP. He continued his dominating play in Washington. It was also good to see Indiana fight back, again. However, the result wasn’t what they were looking for.
The Bad: The Pacers were abused on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 54-34. Control the glass just a little bit better and Indiana could have walked out with a win. Also didn’t get a good performance from Glenn Robinson III again.
MVP: John Wall. Wall was superb, posting a monster line of 36 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists. He absolutely controlled this game from start to finish.
LVP: Glenn Robinson III. III had another dud as the starting shooting guard. He scored 2 points on 1-4 shooting. He also missed a wide open layup when the Pacers were only down by 3 points in the third, so that was a turning point in the game.
X-Factor: Otto Porter. Porter was his usual efficient self, posting 22 points on just 10 shots. He also hit a huge three-pointer down the stretch to help the Wizards secure the win.
Paul George
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
A+
Monta Ellis
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
C+
Jeff Teague
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
B
Myles Turner
Center, Indiana Pacers
B
Thaddeus Young
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
C
Glenn Robinson III
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
D+
C.J. Miles
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
C+
Al Jefferson
Center, Indiana Pacers
C-
Aaron Brooks
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
D
Kevin Seraphin
Center, Indiana Pacers
D+
