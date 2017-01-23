Post-Game Grades: Pacers Break Hearts Against Knicks with Third Straight Loss

Indiana Pacers 103 New York Knicks 109

The Pacers embarrassingly drop their third straight game to the Knicks at home, giving up a 40 point second quarter in the process.

The Good: Paul George stepped up and played the way he needs to play every night for this team to win games. Myles Turner also came up big in the fourth quarter, despite his crucial turnover in the final minute. The team seemed like a well-oiled machine in the first quarter, and they didn’t give up when they were down by double-digits in the fourth, but everything else was not good.

The Bad: They lost 1.) at home and 2.) to the Knicks, which is one of the worst combinations of losses possible right now. They gave up a 40-point second quarter. They once again seem like they’re not having fun. It’s clear that any hope that came about from their start of 2017 is probably no longer valid.

MVP: Myles Turner and Paul George played like superstars. On most nights, their efforts would be more than enough to get it done, especially against the Knicks.

LVP: Pretty much the collective rest of the team, but if anyone should be singled out it should probably be C.J. Miles. It’s not like he has to earn a spot in the starting lineup, and he probably isn’t concerned with being a starter anyway, but he was still entrusted with the starting SG role tonight and didn’t deliver. Outside of his highlight dunk, he scored a putrid 10 points on 14 shots.

X-Factor: The obvious statement of this game was the 40-point second quarter by the Knicks. Whether it was the new-ish rotation Nate McMillan was implementing, the Pacers let up after gaining an early lead or a combination of both, the Pacers let this one get away before halftime and didn’t have it in them to complete the comeback.

Paul George Small Forward, Indiana Pacers A He played like a superstar- especially in the first quarter. There can’t be too many complaints about 31-7-3.

Jeff Teague Point Guard, Indiana Pacers C Got his usual high assist numbers, but he didn’t make a huge impact on the game offensively. He got badly outplayed by Derrick Rose. I’ll leave it at that.

Myles Turner Center, Indiana Pacers A Really did everything he could near the end to keep the Pacers in it, and he still is easily the most enthusiastic player on the team. His turnover at the end cost the Pacers the game, but they wouldn’t have been in a situation to win without Turner’s clutch defense.

Thaddeus Young Power Forward, Indiana Pacers D+ Pretty much non-existent, and had the second worse +/- with a -10. He needs to be better, plain and simple.

Glenn Robinson III Small Forward, Indiana Pacers D+ Lost his starting job and ended up with a -16 +/- off of the bench. Lucky for him C.J. Miles didn’t prove he deserved the starting role either.

Monta Ellis Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers D+ He was aggressive like always, but he just can’t make much happen. He got 24 minutes off of the bench and came away with 6 points to show for it.

C.J. Miles Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers D- Probably the biggest disappointment of the night. Expected to be a reliable presence at the starting 2 spot, Miles put up 2-9 from behind the arc and scored 10 points on 14 shots. If he’s going to keep slumping from 3, then there’s no reason he should be the starting SG.

Al Jefferson Center, Indiana Pacers B- The only semi-decent bench guy tonight. Put up 13 points.

Kevin Seraphin Center, Indiana Pacers C Played enough to warrant a grade, but didn’t play enough to warrant much of an evaluation.

Joe Young Point Guard, Indiana Pacers C- Didn’t get much of an opportunity tonight like Seraphin, but any time he’s on the floor Joe Young needs to be playing for his life. He has a window open with the Brooks injury, but he didn’t take advantage. He didn’t make Jennings regret his comments last game either.

