Post-Game Grades: Pacers beat Pistons in a shootout

Indiana Pacers shoot a season-high 58% from the field to outscore the Detroit Pistons.

The Good: The Pacers won their third-straight game and the offense was a joy to behold. The ball movement, the extra passes, the aggressiveness. It was all working as the Pacers shot season-high percentages from the field and three-point range. Five players, including two off the bench, scored in double figures.

The Bad: The defense. The Pacers were a top-10 ranked team in defensive efficiency since their last visit to Detroit in mid-December. None of that was on display tonight as the Pistons shot 53% through three quarters, getting almost everything they wanted. It picked up for the first 9 1/2 minutes of the fourth, allowing only 12 points, but the late game collapse turned a 14-point lead into three in less than two minutes.

MVP: Paul George was lights out — again — in the fourth quarter to seal the win, scoring 12 points and having fun while doing it.

LVP: The Palace. It was the Pacers’ last regular season game there… and good riddance. I’ve been there on a few occasions. It’s a dump. Detroit deserves better than traveling 40 minutes outside the city to see their team.

Not to mention the worst night in Pacers history occurred there.

X-Factor: Bench scoring. The Pacers’ bench outscored the Pistons 39-32, including big contributions from Monta Ellis and must-follow social media marvel Kevin Seraphin.

Paul George Small Forward, Indiana Pacers A Poured in 32 points, 12 in the 4th. He’s scored at least 30 points in 3 of the last 4 games. He wanted to have more fun. He’s having it.

Jeff Teague Point Guard, Indiana Pacers B Scored 17 points, had 8 assists, but committed 5 turnovers and had trouble containing Reggie Jackson at times. Still, he did what the Pacers need him to do offensively. Use his quickness to get in the lane, force help, and create havoc.

Myles Turner Center, Indiana Pacers B- Had a tough matchup with Andre Drummond, but scored 17 points. He’s scored in double figures and shot 52% from three-point range in the last 15 games.

Thaddeus Young Power Forward, Indiana Pacers B- Had a solid outing with 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Hit a couple of long twos with his foot on the line. Got to clean that up.

Glenn Robinson III Small Forward, Indiana Pacers B Played confidently in his starting role, scoring 8 points and hitting two 3-pointers. Had a key block on Reggie Jackson at the rim while the Pistons made a push.

Monta Ellis Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers A If the Pacers get “Have It All” Monta off the bench, they’ll be ecstatic. Scored 16 points on 6-of-6 from the field. He didn’t force anything and looked like he has his rhythm back.

C.J. Miles Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers B- Played 12 minutes and hit a three-pointer. Couldn’t get his shooting rhythm, but grabbed four rebounds and played some solid defense.

Al Jefferson Center, Indiana Pacers B- Couldn’t get much going from the field, but did have 3 assists in limited minutes. He did develop some chemistry with Ellis in pick-and-roll which lead to nine points in four possessions in the 2nd quarter. That’s something to watch in future games.

Aaron Brooks Point Guard, Indiana Pacers B- Hit a three and had two assists in 14 minutes, but didn’t do much else.

Kevin Seraphin Center, Indiana Pacers B+ Scored a season-high 10 points and had 5 rebounds. Took advantage of his matchup against smaller defenders in the post. Got lost a few times on defense, particularly in transition.

This article originally appeared on