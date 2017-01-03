Post-Game Grades: Pacers beat Pistons in a shootout
Indiana Pacers shoot a season-high 58% from the field to outscore the Detroit Pistons.
The Good: The Pacers won their third-straight game and the offense was a joy to behold. The ball movement, the extra passes, the aggressiveness. It was all working as the Pacers shot season-high percentages from the field and three-point range. Five players, including two off the bench, scored in double figures.
The Bad: The defense. The Pacers were a top-10 ranked team in defensive efficiency since their last visit to Detroit in mid-December. None of that was on display tonight as the Pistons shot 53% through three quarters, getting almost everything they wanted. It picked up for the first 9 1/2 minutes of the fourth, allowing only 12 points, but the late game collapse turned a 14-point lead into three in less than two minutes.
MVP: Paul George was lights out — again — in the fourth quarter to seal the win, scoring 12 points and having fun while doing it.
LVP: The Palace. It was the Pacers’ last regular season game there… and good riddance. I’ve been there on a few occasions. It’s a dump. Detroit deserves better than traveling 40 minutes outside the city to see their team.
Not to mention the worst night in Pacers history occurred there.
X-Factor: Bench scoring. The Pacers’ bench outscored the Pistons 39-32, including big contributions from Monta Ellis and must-follow social media marvel Kevin Seraphin.
Paul George
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
A
Jeff Teague
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
B
Myles Turner
Center, Indiana Pacers
B-
Thaddeus Young
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
B-
Glenn Robinson III
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
B
Monta Ellis
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
A
C.J. Miles
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
B-
Al Jefferson
Center, Indiana Pacers
B-
Aaron Brooks
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
B-
Kevin Seraphin
Center, Indiana Pacers
B+
More from 8 Points, 9 Seconds
- Can Paul George Join the NBA’s 50-Point Club This Season?6h ago
- Who Should Start for the Indiana Pacers? Glenn Robinson III Vs Monta Ellis11h ago
- Fort Wayne Mad Ants Part of Four-Official D-League Experiment13h ago
- New Year’s Resolutions for Each of the Indiana Pacers in 201714h ago
- No Man’s Land: Why Paul George Isn’t Having the Season We Expected1 d ago