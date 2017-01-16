Post-Game Grades: Indiana Pacers win ugly over New Orleans Pelicans
98
95
Indiana Pacers win over New Orleans Pelicans despite mind-boggling turnovers and missing free throws late in game.
The Good: The Starters. Indiana ended the first quarter with a 14-point lead due to the starters moving the ball with the same effectiveness shown during the team’s recent five-game winning streak. The ball was hopping around and everyone was involved. The offense didn’t remain as efficient throughout the game, but the Pacers played significantly better whenever the starters were in the game.
The Bad: The Bench. It’s been below average all year and today was no different. The Pelicans went on a 13-0 run during the second quarter after being down 15 points, as Indiana’s bench defense yielded corner 3 after corner 3 to a bad 3-point shooting team. The Pacers’ starters built the lead back to 10 in the third, but the bench was unable to hold the lead again as New Orleans made it a game down the stretch.
MVP: Thaddeus Young. His energy in the first half set the tone as the Pacers raced out to a big first half lead. He also ruthlessly murdered a Pelican. R.I.P. Terrence Jones.
LVP: The bench backcourt. Monta Ellis and Aaron Brooks scored a combined 4 points in 30 minutes.
X-Factor: Myles Turner. 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks while altering more at the rim. Very solid game.
Paul George
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
B
Jeff Teague
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
B+
Myles Turner
Center, Indiana Pacers
B+
Thaddeus Young
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
A-
Glenn Robinson III
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
B-
Monta Ellis
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
C-
C.J. Miles
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
C-
Aaron Brooks
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
C-
Al Jefferson
Center, Indiana Pacers
B-
Kevin Seraphin
Center, Indiana Pacers
B-
