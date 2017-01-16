Post-Game Grades: Indiana Pacers win ugly over New Orleans Pelicans

Indiana Pacers 98 New Orleans Pelicans 95

Indiana Pacers win over New Orleans Pelicans despite mind-boggling turnovers and missing free throws late in game.

The Good: The Starters. Indiana ended the first quarter with a 14-point lead due to the starters moving the ball with the same effectiveness shown during the team’s recent five-game winning streak. The ball was hopping around and everyone was involved. The offense didn’t remain as efficient throughout the game, but the Pacers played significantly better whenever the starters were in the game.

The Bad: The Bench. It’s been below average all year and today was no different. The Pelicans went on a 13-0 run during the second quarter after being down 15 points, as Indiana’s bench defense yielded corner 3 after corner 3 to a bad 3-point shooting team. The Pacers’ starters built the lead back to 10 in the third, but the bench was unable to hold the lead again as New Orleans made it a game down the stretch.

MVP: Thaddeus Young. His energy in the first half set the tone as the Pacers raced out to a big first half lead. He also ruthlessly murdered a Pelican. R.I.P. Terrence Jones.

LVP: The bench backcourt. Monta Ellis and Aaron Brooks scored a combined 4 points in 30 minutes.

X-Factor: Myles Turner. 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks while altering more at the rim. Very solid game.

Paul George Small Forward, Indiana Pacers B 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. A pretty solid stat line despite 6-for-17 from the field.

Jeff Teague Point Guard, Indiana Pacers B+ Nearly messed around and got a triple double (16 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds), but grade takes a bit of a hit due to 7 turnovers.

Myles Turner Center, Indiana Pacers B+ Played really well at times and protected the rim all game. Missed 2 of 4 free throws late in the game that gave the Pelicans a chance to tie.

Thaddeus Young Power Forward, Indiana Pacers A- In addition to murdering a Pelican, Thad went 8-of-9 from the field and had 6 steals.

Glenn Robinson III Small Forward, Indiana Pacers B- Scored 9 points on 4-of-6 from the field, but missed two late free throws that should have put the game away.

Monta Ellis Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers C- Had 4 assists, but not much else.

C.J. Miles Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers C- Hit a jumper, but not much else.

Aaron Brooks Point Guard, Indiana Pacers C- Hit a jumper, not much else. (Sensing a theme?)

Al Jefferson Center, Indiana Pacers B- Scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in short minutes. It’s hard to keep him on the floor, though, due to his defensive deficiencies when teams go small.

Kevin Seraphin Center, Indiana Pacers B- Scored 2 points, grabbed 6 rebounds. He’s doing pretty well despite playing in a role that’s not best suited for him.

