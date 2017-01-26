Post-Game Grades: Indiana Pacers Tease The Timberwolves, but Hang On To Win

Indiana Pacers 109 Minnesota Timberwolves 103

The Indiana Pacers managed to weather the Timberwolves furious comeback, and hung on behind a massive game from Paul George.

The Good: The “Big 3” of Teague, PG, and Turner carried the Pacers on offense. The Wolves just couldn’t figure out how to contain all 3 of them at the same time, and the Pacers took turns attacking naturally.

The Bad: 16 bench points, and 8 of those were from Al Jefferson. Aaron Brooks and Monta Ellis couldn’t do anything, and GRob’s only real contributions came on jumpers off broken plays/loose balls.

MVP: Paul George. Tortured Andrew Wiggins the same way he toyed with DeMar DeRozan in last year’s playoffs. His step back jumper was undefendable.

LVP: I swear I’m not intentionally picking on Monta, but it’s got to be Monta Ellis. No points or assists on 6 shots.

X-Factor: Jeff Teague. Seems lately to take over at least once a game and will the team to 8-10 points when they’re struggling, and definitely did that tonight.

Paul George Small Forward, Indiana Pacers A 32 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 12-22 shooting, 3-4 from three. Andrew Wiggins couldn’t even begin to guard him, and PG abused that matchup all night. Played like last year’s playoff Paul George. The buzzer beating 3 to end the first half was pretty, and he stole a move from Jeff Teague to work his way to 3 free throws.

Jeff Teague Point Guard, Indiana Pacers A- 20 points, 8 rebounds, 13 assists, 7-13 shooting and 3-5 from deep. Teague had a big stretch where he was nearly unstoppable, and the steal/exaggerate foul/wink at Zach Levine sequence was outstanding. 6 turnovers is way too many though

Myles Turner Center, Indiana Pacers A- 23 points on 10-14 shooting, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks. Turner had a really, really good game on the offensive end, and was solid on D. He still need to find a few more rebounds throughout the game, but he played a phenomenal game otherwise

Thaddeus Young Power Forward, Indiana Pacers B+ 9 points on 4-10 shooting, 5 rebounds, 3 steals. Started off shooting terribly, but went hard at KAT on defense, and was active on help D as well.

C.J. Miles Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers A Hit maybe the biggest shot in the game, a well defended 3 while Timberwolves were surging. The Pacers probably don’t win this game without that shot. Hit 3 threes, shot 3-5 overall, had 6 rebounds from the shooting guard spot, and didn’t turn it over. That’s exactly what’s needed from that last spot in the starting lineup.

Glenn Robinson III Small Forward, Indiana Pacers B- 6 points, 2-2 shooting, 2-2 from the line. Didn’t do a ton, but hit 2 big midrange jumpers to salvage bad possessions in a row, at a critical juncture no less.

Monta Ellis Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers D- 0 points, 1 rebounds. 0-6 shooting. Yikes. Have to hope that this is a slump, and not a real decline in ability

Al Jefferson Center, Indiana Pacers B 8 points on 4-6 shooting, 6 rebounds. The Timberwolves brought a double team every time he looked at the ball, but he still managed to have a solid overall night. Did finish at -7

Aaron Brooks Point Guard, Indiana Pacers C 0 points, 0 assists, 3 rebounds. -1 on the night, did nothing at all. Unsurprisingly can’t guard Zach Levine

Lavoy Allen Power Forward, Indiana Pacers B With Kevin Seraphin out, Lavoy made his (sort of) triumphant return to the rotation. 2 points and 5 boards in 17 minutes, and +6. He was the only reserve with a positive +/-

