Post-Game Grades: Indiana Pacers Tease The Timberwolves, but Hang On To Win
109
103
The Indiana Pacers managed to weather the Timberwolves furious comeback, and hung on behind a massive game from Paul George.
The Good: The “Big 3” of Teague, PG, and Turner carried the Pacers on offense. The Wolves just couldn’t figure out how to contain all 3 of them at the same time, and the Pacers took turns attacking naturally.
The Bad: 16 bench points, and 8 of those were from Al Jefferson. Aaron Brooks and Monta Ellis couldn’t do anything, and GRob’s only real contributions came on jumpers off broken plays/loose balls.
MVP: Paul George. Tortured Andrew Wiggins the same way he toyed with DeMar DeRozan in last year’s playoffs. His step back jumper was undefendable.
LVP: I swear I’m not intentionally picking on Monta, but it’s got to be Monta Ellis. No points or assists on 6 shots.
X-Factor: Jeff Teague. Seems lately to take over at least once a game and will the team to 8-10 points when they’re struggling, and definitely did that tonight.
Paul George
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
A
Jeff Teague
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
A-
Myles Turner
Center, Indiana Pacers
A-
Thaddeus Young
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
B+
C.J. Miles
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
A
Glenn Robinson III
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
B-
Monta Ellis
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
D-
Al Jefferson
Center, Indiana Pacers
B
Aaron Brooks
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
C
Lavoy Allen
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
B
More from 8 Points, 9 Seconds
- Paul George Makes His Forth All-Star Game as an Reserve45m ago
- 8p9s Roundtable: Resetting Expectations for the Indiana Pacers at the Halfway Point5h ago
- Indiana Pacers Slip and Fall in the Power Rankings10h ago
- It Is Time For the Indiana Pacers To Win14h ago
- Myles Turner Picked for Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend1 d ago