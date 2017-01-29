Post-Game Grades: Indiana Pacers Shut Down James Harden, Earn Impressive Win Over Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers 120 Houston Rockets 101

The Indiana Pacers won an impressive game against the run-and-gun Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

The Good: Three straight wins, and beating a team like Houston is a big confidence booster. Paul George also played like an MVP for the fourth straight game. The Pacers also shut down James Harden, who shot 3-17 from the field.

The Bad: C.J. Miles, coming off a big game, struggled. That’s the only negative about tonight. A great wire-to-wire victory for Indiana, though.

MVP: Paul George scored 33 points on 13 of 23 shooting for his fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points.

He also threw down this monster dunk.

LVP: C.J. Miles was ineffective tonight. Scoreless in a start, shooting 0 of 5.

X-Factor: Lavoy Allen made himself available. Got a season-high 10 points on 5-5 shooting. He has stayed ready and has given the Pacers some big minutes recently as of late.

Paul George Small Forward, Indiana Pacers A+ Played like a superstar once again. This is his fourth 30+ point game in a row. Played great defense on James Harden, too. PG finished with 33 points on 13-22 shooting, 9 rebounds and 3 assists.

Jeff Teague Point Guard, Indiana Pacers A Controlled the game from the very beginning. Had another double-double, posting 17 points and 15 assists.

Myles Turner Center, Indiana Pacers B Solid night for Myles. Played good defense, per usual. Scored 18 points on 6-13 shooting. He bounced back from a 2 rebound dud against Sacramento by gobbling up 10 of them tonight.

Thaddeus Young Power Forward, Indiana Pacers B Played big tonight. Big as in using his size advantage. Got plenty of mismatches and made some nice finishes with his left hand. Scored 11 points on 5-9 shooting and grabbed 5 rebounds.

C.J. Miles Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers D Didn’t score tonight in another start, shooting 0-5 from the field, all misses from deep. He had some good defensive moments, though.

Monta Ellis Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers C- Did a great job of finding his teammates, dishing out 5 assists. Went 0-3 from the field with 0 points, though.

Al Jefferson Center, Indiana Pacers C+ Got into some foul trouble early, but made some big plays down the stretch to help the Pacers get the win. Finished with 8 points on 4-5 shooting in just 9 minutes.

Lavoy Allen Power Forward, Indiana Pacers B+ Helped the Pacers grab momentum early. Finished with a season high 10 points on 5-5 shooting, to go with 2 rebounds. That’s three straight solid performances from the backup four.

Aaron Brooks Point Guard, Indiana Pacers C- Played 11 minutes, scoring 2 points. Was a -5 on the court.

Glenn Robinson III Small Forward, Indiana Pacers B+ Terrific outing for Glenn off the bench tonight, scoring 14 points on 6-8 shooting and 2-2 from deep. Also grabbed 6 rebounds in 21 minutes.

