Post-Game Grades: Indiana Pacers Shut Down James Harden, Earn Impressive Win Over Houston Rockets
120
101
The Indiana Pacers won an impressive game against the run-and-gun Houston Rockets on Sunday night.
The Good: Three straight wins, and beating a team like Houston is a big confidence booster. Paul George also played like an MVP for the fourth straight game. The Pacers also shut down James Harden, who shot 3-17 from the field.
The Bad: C.J. Miles, coming off a big game, struggled. That’s the only negative about tonight. A great wire-to-wire victory for Indiana, though.
MVP: Paul George scored 33 points on 13 of 23 shooting for his fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points.
He also threw down this monster dunk.
LVP: C.J. Miles was ineffective tonight. Scoreless in a start, shooting 0 of 5.
X-Factor: Lavoy Allen made himself available. Got a season-high 10 points on 5-5 shooting. He has stayed ready and has given the Pacers some big minutes recently as of late.
Paul George
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
A+
Jeff Teague
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
A
Myles Turner
Center, Indiana Pacers
B
Thaddeus Young
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
B
C.J. Miles
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
D
Monta Ellis
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
C-
Al Jefferson
Center, Indiana Pacers
C+
Lavoy Allen
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
B+
Aaron Brooks
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
C-
Glenn Robinson III
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
B+
