Post-Game Grades: Indiana Pacers Get Caught Up In the Nightlife, Lose to Los Angeles Lakers
The Indiana Pacers suffered a brutal loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
The Good: Al Jefferson had 20 points in back-to-back games, which is good. Other than that, nothing really good came out of this one. Ugly loss for Indiana.
The Bad: Plenty. Another loss on the road, and another loss to a sub .500 team. Plus, they have the Utah Jazz waiting for them in Utah tomorrow night. The Jazz are a very tough team, especially at home. This is a game you just have to get.
MVP: The Lakers got a lot from everyone, but Lou Williams was the killer. He got to the foul line, as usual, and scored a game-high 27 points off the bench.
Los Angeles nightlife remains one of the NBA's toughest opponents.
— 8 Points, 9 Seconds (@8pts9secs) January 21, 2017
LVP: Jeff Teague had a rough outing. He had another turnover prone game (six), and shot just 3 of 9 from the field for 11 points. He definitely deserves a pass, though. He’s been playing terrific ball.
X-Factor: Nick Young. Hot and cold. He hit timely shots. All of Nick’s field goals were from three (five of them), and he finished with 15 points despite suffering an injury in the game.
