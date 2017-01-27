Post-Game Grades: Indiana Pacers Come Back to Beat Sacramento Kings — Again
115
111
The Indiana Pacers overcome a double digit 4th quarter deficit to beat Sacramento Kings in overtime.
The Good: The Indiana Pacers won a game they probably should have lost, coming back to beat the Kings for the second time in ten days. This was the first time the Pacers have won on back-to-back nights all season. They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.
Also, Indiana did a great job of getting to the free throw line, shooting 29 of 33.
The Bad: The defense was horrific in the first half. The Kings have an average offense with average three-point shooting, yet the Pacers made them look like the Splash Brothers. Sacramento hit 11 times beyond the arc in the half as Indiana struggled with rotations & closing out to shooters.
MVP: Paul George acquired all the care and clutchness some fans believe he doesn’t have to score 16 points in the 4th quarter and overtime.
LVP: Aaron Brooks did a whole bunch of nothing tonight. No points or assists in 11 minutes.
X-Factor: Lavoy Allen. It’s crazy to think that a player with four points and four rebounds could change a game, but that’s exactly what Allen did. His hustle and defense got the team back in the game in the 3rd quarter.
Paul George
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
A-
Jeff Teague
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
B+
Myles Turner
Center, Indiana Pacers
B
Thaddeus Young
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
B-
C.J. Miles
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
A-
Glenn Robinson III
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
B-
Monta Ellis
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
B
Al Jefferson
Center, Indiana Pacers
B-
Aaron Brooks
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
F
Lavoy Allen
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
A
