Porzingis back, Noah out again for Knicks vs Wizards

NEW YORK (AP) Kristaps Porzingis is back for the New York Knicks’ game against Washington, while Joakim Noah remains out.

Both starters had MRI exams earlier Thursday for nagging injuries. No structural damage was found to Porzingis’ sore left Achilles tendon, while Noah’s confirmed a sprained left ankle.

Coach Jeff Hornacek did not say if Porzingis would start. The second-year forward has missed four straight and seven of the last 11 games.

Noah was out for the second straight night. The Knicks entered 5-0 without their center, including a victory in Boston on Wednesday.