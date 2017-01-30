Portland Trail Blazers: Three Trade Ideas for Serge Ibaka

RCP Has Some Ideas on Who We Should Offer For the Ibaka

According to reports, the Orlando Magic have put 27 year old Serge Ibaka on the trading block. Keith Smith of RealGm reported the Trail Blazers are 1 of 7 teams interested in Ibaka. Ibaka has career numbers of 11 PPG, 7 TRPG ,2 BPG, 51% FG, 36% 3PT, 75 FT.

He is in his first year with the Orlando Magic, after spending his first six seasons in OKC.

This year he is averaging 14 PPG, 6.8 TRPG, 1.6 BPG, 48% FG, 38% 3PT, 82% FT.

The Magic are 19-30 and are looking to load up on some young talent. They have 7 guys on their roster that can play Ibaka’s position.

The Blazers could benefit from Ibaka’s ability. He is a defensive minded player with a good offensive game. He can shoot all around the floor, he cuts well, and can rim protect for the Blazers.

Ibaka’s on the last year of his four year deal. The Blazers could look to resign him in the off season if he pans out. However not signing him would create a lot of cap space that Portland desperately needs.

To get him, the Blazers are going to have to give up one of their young guys. Players like, Allen Crabbe, Moe Harkless, Myers Leonard, Noah Vonleh. Besides those guys, they will probably give up one of their draft picks as well. The Blazers have done multiple deals with the Magic. Harkless, Jake Layman and Shabazz Napier came in trades in just the past two years.

Here our some trades RCP put together on ESPN’S trade machine. Let us know your thoughts.

Portland Receives: F Jeff Green, F Serge Ibaka

Orlando Receives: G Allen Crabbe, F/C Myers Leonard, 2021 2nd round draft pick.

Jeff Green and Ibaka are both good players and can give Portland an immediate veteran boost. They could help make a playoff push and if they work out, the Blazers could re-sign them. If things don’t work out, the Blazers could let them leave and regain cap space with Crabbe’s 75 million and Leonard’s 41 million gone.

This deal could work out for Orlando. Crabbe gives them a young player to build around who can shoot and defend. Leonard can play both 4 and 5 and give Orlando a three point threat in the post.

Portland Receives: F Serge Ibaka. 2019 2nd round pick

Orlando Receives: F/C Myers Leonard, C Festus Ezeli.

Portland gets Ibaka and a draft pick. Orlando gets back young talent at the same position in Myers and instead of Crabbe, they could afford to take a chance on Ezeli. The Magic have time to invest, and Ezeli still has tremendous upside if he could ever stay healthy.

Portland Receives: F/C Serge Ibaka

Orlando Receives: G/F Evan Turner.

The only reason this trade would happen is if the Blazers front office is done with the Turner experiment. The Magic need a playmaker and get it with Turner. Both sides could potentially win although Turner seems to be turning a corner as a Blazer.

