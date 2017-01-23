Portland Trail Blazers: Five Potential Center Trade Targets

Rudy Gay’s injury has trimmed down the competition for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. This should further motivate the Portland Trail Blazers to trade for a center.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of a disappointing season. They have fallen off after a surprising season last year that saw them finish fifth in the West and make the second round of the playoffs. The Trail Blazers are currently 19-27 and one game back of the Denver Nuggets for the last playoff seed in the Western Conference.

The offense has been above average thus far; their 106.3 Offensive Rating is 12th in the league per NBA.com. Their defense, however, has not been up to par. The Blazers are 27th in the league in Defensive Rating per NBA.com.

Portland does play two star guards in Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who are not known for their defense. However, much of their defensive woes can be attributed to Mason Plumlee. Plumlee is dead last on the Blazers with a 112.0 Defensive Rating. For reference, the Nuggets ironically have the worst Defensive Rating in the league at 110.1.

Given Portland’s defensive struggles and Mason Plumlee’s issues in particular, Portland should try to explore the trade market to get a defensive-minded center to pair with their backcourt stars. Here are five centers that could help Portland make a playoff push.

5. Jusuf Nurkic

There are quite a few teams that could benefit from trading for Jusuf Nurkic, and Portland is certainly a reasonable landing spot for him. Nurkic has been playing more recently after a stretch of DNP-CD’s in late December. Still, he has not been able to play alongside Nikola Jokic. That alone would indicate that Nurkic might not have much of a future in Denver.

Jusuf Nurkic is a bit of a throwback player as a low-post bruiser and enforcer. He also seems incapable of fear or self-doubt. He even has the temerity to stare down LeBron James:

After missing most of last season due to injury, Nurkic has come back with a vengeance this season. Despite his complaints about playing time, he is playing far better this year than he did in his heralded rookie campaign of 2014-2015. Nurkic is averaging 8.7 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game in just under 19 minutes per game. More importantly, he is shooting 53.0 percent from the floor–far better than his 41.7 percent mark from last year and 44.6 percent in his rookie year. He has also cut back on his foul rate and is averaging 2.1 fouls per game this year. That is down from 3.3 per game in just under 18 minutes his rookie year and 2.8 per game last year.

Nurkic is not quite the defensive stopper that Portland might want at the center position. However, his Defensive Rating of 108.1 is still better than Plumlee’s. Nurkic can set bone-crushing picks for Lillard and McCollum on the perimeter. Furthermore, allowing Plumlee to move to the bench will give the Blazers more opportunities to take advantage of his passing abilities.

Denver will probably not be interested in either Allen Crabbe or Evan Turner, Portland’s two most tradeable assets. However, the Blazers have their first round pick this year as well as Cleveland’s. Denver might be in the lead for the eighth seed at the moment, but they should be focused on the future given their stable of young prospects. Nurkic is still just 22 years old; if Portland can convince Denver to let him go for the Cleveland pick or a future first (along with Pat Connaughton and Jake Layman for salary matching purposes), they should make that deal in a heartbeat.

4. Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut has not been asking for a trade, but he has admitted that he might not be a Dallas Maverick for much longer. Bogut had been hoping to contend for a playoff spot in Dallas, but the Mavericks are currently tied for last place in the West at 14-29. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Dallas should be trying to move him for something before the trade deadline.

Bogut seems like an ideal target for the Trail Blazers. He does not contribute much scoring on the offensive end, but Portland does not need him to score. He is still one of the better passing big men in the league, and always sets solid screens.

The main reasons for Portland to target Bogut are his rebounding and his defense. Bogut is averaging 9.1 rebounds per game in 23.5 minutes per game. He would be a huge help to a Blazers team that currently ranks 24th in rebounds per game. Opponents also shoot 6.3 percent worse than league average on shots contested by Bogut near the rim per NBA.com.

Portland will not need to give up much to secure Bogut’s services. They have their own second round pick as well as Houston’s, which might be enough to secure Bogut. However, matching Bogut’s salary in a trade will be tough. Portland could use Festus Ezeli as salary filler, but the gap between Ezeli and Bogut’s salaries makes matters difficult. Bogut might make more sense for Portland as a buyout candidate. If the Blazers could obtain him either through a trade or a buyout, he would be a great fit at center.

3. Hassan Whiteside

The Trail Blazers desperately wanted Hassan Whiteside to sign with them in free agency. Whiteside seemed to like the situation there as well and said that Portland was a close second in his free agency musings.

With the Heat in 14th in the East at 14-30, Whiteside might be available. He would be a huge difference maker in Portland. Whiteside is currently averaging 17.3 points and 14.2 rebounds per game. While those scoring numbers are probably inflated by his frequent shooting opportunities in a struggling Heat offense, those rebounding numbers alone would make him worth it for Portland.

Whiteside often hunts for shot blocks over playing solid positional defense. However, he is still a major deterrent at the rim. Opponents shoot just 49.6 percent against Whiteside from less than six feet from the basket per NBA.com–10.8 percent better than league average.

Unfortunately, Whiteside’s new max contract makes trading for him exceedingly difficult. Portland reportedly offered a package of Meyers Leonard, Mo Harkless, Mason Plumlee and two first-round picks for Whiteside. If Miami holds out for one of Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum, however, Portland would probably say no. The Leonard/Harkless/Plumlee package might become more appealing for Miami as the deadline approaches. However, any package that requires Portland to give up more than that would not be worth it for Whiteside.

2. Tyson Chandler

Tyson Chandler might be past his peak defensive output, but he is still a valuable center that could really help the Trail Blazers. Thus, it is no surprise that there is trade chatter for moving him to Portland. Chandler remains an incredibly efficient offensive player and is shooting 66.1 percent from the floor. Despite his waning athleticism, he is still elite at finding his way to the rim in pick-and-rolls:

Chandler is also is a menace on the glass, averaging 12.3 rebounds per game. However, in what will be a constant theme for Portland trade rumors, his contract makes him difficult to obtain in a deal. Chandler is making $12.4 million this year and has two years and $26.6 million left on his deal. A package of Festus Ezeli, Noah Vonleh, and one of the Blazer’s cheap rookie deals would be enough salary-wise. However, Phoenix might not want Vonleh given their roster crunch at power forward. Portland might be able to entice the Suns with a couple of second round picks, but the next two years of Chandler’s deal are scary for a team near the luxury tax.

1. Nerlens Noel

Recent reports indicate that Portland might not be interested in trading for Nerlens Noel. They might question his fit with the team off the floor, but he seems like a great fit on the court. Noel had been squeezed out of the Sixers rotation early in the season due to the rise of Joel Embiid. However, he has been playing more recently and is showing why he will be one of the most frequently discussed trade pieces if Philadelphia decides to move him.

Noel has been efficient on the offensive end, converting on 57.3 percent of his shot attempts this season. The real draw for Portland, however, is his defense. Opponents shoot just 45.8 percent within six feet of the basket when guarded by Noel, which is 15.6 percent worse than their average per NBA.com.

There are not many centers who can move laterally as well as Nerlens Noel. In addition to his great rim protection, Noel is averaging 2.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per 36 minutes for his career. He gets into passing lanes better than any center in the league:

The Sixers are far below the salary cap, which makes trading for Noel much less complicated. The Blazers could offer Allen Crabbe and a first round pick or two to entice Philadelphia. Noel is still only 22 and on the verge of restricted free agency; with Crabbe’s contract off the books, Portland could match basically any offer for Noel if Paul Allen is willing to open his checkbook. If Bryan Colangelo is willing to offer Noel for a reasonable price, Portland could certainly take advantage of Noel’s talents.

This article originally appeared on