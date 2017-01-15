Portland Looks Good in Back to Back Wins

Trail Blazers defeat Lakers and Trail Blazers for a nice 2 game win streak.

It is nice to see the Trail Blazers in the win column. Recently, they had a streak where they were losing a game and then winning a game and that was right after the Trail Blazers lost 6 straight games. We last had a 3 game win streak from November 30th – December 5th. One long month. Is this a sign for Portland fans? Is Damian Lillard finally looking healthy? Is CJ McCollum starting to evolve into someone no Portland fan has expected him to become? Are the Trail Blazers looking to finally to make a long push? We will see very shortly.

Portland has put up 100 points in back-to-back games AND HAS HELD THEIR OPPONENT TO UNDER 90 POINTS! We have always been talking about how our defense needs some major improvement, but this could now be a sign of Portland’s defense. They only gave up 86 and 87 points in the past two nights. That is a good stat for any NBA team. The Trail Blazers really needed these past two games and they delivered. Portland has not held an opponent under 90 points since New Years Day against the Timberwolves.

CJ McCollum has been on fire recently for the Trail Blazers. In the past two games, he has put up 27 and 25 points. He has been the leading scorer for the Trail Blazers every game since December 26th. He has stepped up ever since Damian Lillard went down with an injury. This is huge for Rip City to hear and thankfully his number have gotten Portland many wins recently. It is very nice to see Portland on a roll finally and having their offense and defense being able to click on many levels! Let just hope that this can continue.

This article originally appeared on