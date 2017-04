NBA playoff bracket 2017: Matchups, schedule

The 2017 NBA playoffs are upon us, with the first round will start on April 15. Conference semifinals will be held on May 1 before the Conference Finals are on May 16. The start of the Conference Finals could also be moved to May 14 or 15.

The NBA Finals will start on June 1. Last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers won the championship, after the Golden State Warriors blew a 3–1 series lead.

Here's a look at the bracket and schedule.

(1) Boston vs. (8) Chicago

Game 1 – Sunday April 16, Chicago at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2 – Tuesday April 18, Chicago at Boston, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Friday April 21, Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4 – Sunday April 23, Boston at Chicago, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5* Wednesday April 26, Chicago at Boston, TBD

Game 6* Friday, April 28, Boston at Chicago, TBD

Game 7* Sunday, April 30, Chicago at Boston, TBD

(2) Cleveland vs. (7) Indiana

Game 1 – Saturday April 15, Indiana at Cleveland, 3 p.m., ABC

Game 2 – Monday April 17, Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Thursday April 20, Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4 – Sunday April 23, Cleveland at Indiana, 1 p.m., ABC

Game 5 * Tuesday April 25, Indiana at Cleveland, TBD

Game 6 * Thursday April 27, Cleveland at Indiana, TBD

Game 7 * Saturday April 29, Indiana at Cleveland, TBD, TNT

(3) Toronto vs. (6) Milwaukee

Game 1 – Saturday April 15, Milwaukee at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2 – Tuesday April 18, Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBATV

Game 3 – Thursday April 20, Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., NBATV

Game 4 – Saturday April 22, Toronto at Milwaukee, 3 p.m, TNT

Game 5 * Monday April 24, Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Game 6 * Thursday April 27, Toronto at Milwaukee, TBD

Game 7 * Saturday April 29, Milwaukee at Toronto, TBD, TNT

(4) Washington vs. (5) Atlanta

Game 1 – Sunday April 16, Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m., TNT

Game 2 – Wednesday April 19, Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m., NBATV

Game 3 – Saturday April 22, Washington at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4 – Monday April 24, Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 5 * Wednesday April 26, Atlanta at Washington, TBD

Game 6 * Friday April 28, Washington at Atlanta, TBD

Game 7 * Sunday April 30, Atlanta at Washington, TBD

(1) Golden State vs. (8) Portland

Game 1 – Sunday April 16, Portland at Golden State, 3:30PM, ABC

Game 2 – Wednesday April 19, Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Saturday April 22, Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4 – Monday April 24, Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5 * Wednesday April 26, Portland at Golden State, TBD

Game 6 * Friday April 28, Golden State at Portland,TBD

Game 7 * Sunday April 30, Portland at Golden State, TBD

(2) San Antonio vs. (7) Memphis

Game 1 – Saturday April 15, Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 2 – Monday April 17, Memphis at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Thursday April 20, San Antonio at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4 – Saturday April 22, San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 5 * Tuesday April 25, Memphis at San Antonio, TBD

Game 6 * Thursday April 27, San Antonio at Memphis, TBD

Game 7 * Saturday April 29, Memphis at San Antonio, TBD, TNT

(3) Houston vs. (6) Oklahoma City

Game 1 – Sunday April 16, Oklahoma City at Houston, 9 p.m., TNT

Game 2 – Wednesday April 19, Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Friday April 21, Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4 – Sunday April 23, Houston at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 5 * Tuesday April 25, Oklahoma City at Houston, TBD

Game 6 * Thursday April 27, Houston at Oklahoma City, TBD

Game 7 * Saturday April 29, Oklahoma City at Houston, TBD, TNT

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Utah

Game 1 – Saturday April 15, Utah at LA Clippers, 10:30PM, ESPN

Game 2 – Tuesday April 18, Utah at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Friday April 21, LA Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Game 4 – Sunday April 23, LA Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT

Game 5 * Tuesday April 25, Utah at LA Clippers, TBD

Game 6 * Friday April 28, LA Clippers at Utah, TBD

Game 7 * Sunday April 30, Utah at LA Clippers, TBD

Games on ABC and ESPN channels can be watched here online.

You can watch NBA TV games online here.

Games on TNT can be watched here online.

