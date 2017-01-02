Player Grades: New Orleans Pelicans’ Offense Falls Short vs Cleveland Cavaliers
After holding a two-point lead after three quarters, the New Orleans Pelicans offense fell short in the final frame in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The New Orleans Pelicans’ three-game win streak will not be extended any longer.
New Orleans shot just 36.4% from the field and scored just 82 points in an eight-point loss to the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Pelicans were leading after three quarters of play, up 69-67. However, New Orleans scored just 13 points in the final frame could not find enough answers for LeBron James late.
The Pelicans are in the beginning of 11 straight games against Eastern Conference teams. They will play the Cavaliers 21 days from now.
Anthony Davis had struggles all night, shooting 10-27 from the field for 20 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks. No other Pelican on the team had over five rebounds in the game.
Buddy Hield became the star of the show for New Orleans, scoring 20 points on 6-13 shooting and making four of his six three-point attempts.
The Pelicans did a great job slowing down the Cavaliers offense, holding them to 37.8% shooting and 6-31 from behind the arc. Alas, it was not enough to secure their fourth straight victory.
82
90
Jrue Holiday
PG,
B
Buddy Hield
SG,
A
Solomon Hill
SF,
C
Dante Cunningham
PF/SF,
B+
Anthony Davis
C/PF,
B
Tyreke Evans
PG/SG/SF,
C
Langston Galloway
SG/PG,
C
E’Twaun Moore
SG/SF,
B
Terrence Jones
PF/C,
C
Other Observations:
- The worst case scenario happened in the case of the Cavs bench. Richard Jefferson put up 12 points and 12 rebounds. Channing Frye shot 4-7 from deep for 14 points. Kay Felder put up 12 points on 6-11 shooting. The Pels bench failed to shut down the Cavs’ bench playmakers and it showed in the final score.
- New Orleans did not attack enough tonight. While Cleveland took advantage of 22 free-throw attempts, the Pelicans had just 10 for the entire game. They relied on their jump shooting in a game they really could have clamped down on. When the Pels needed free points, they could not find them. A big reason they fell short.
- This is a tough loss to chew. New Orleans had a great chance at a massive win against the defending champs and fell short. This is tough to swallow, especially with their earlier loss in the year to the Golden State Warriors by just four. While the team is all healthy, they still need to figure out how to play and close late in games to secure big victories.
The New Orleans Pelicans will look to get back on the winning track Thursday night at home, as they host the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM CST.
