Player Grades: New Orleans Pelicans grind out close win over Los Angeles Clippers
After beating the Los Angeles Clippers 102-98, the New Orleans Pelicans sit at 13-21 and four games out of the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
The New Orleans Pelicans used a pivotal fourth quarter performance to defeat the Clippers tonight. Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 20 points and Buddy Hield also scored 17 points.
Davis played center most of the night and made a key play towards the end of the fourth quarter. When DeAndre Jordan was attempting to inbound the ball behind the Pelicans basket, Davis tipped the pass and made a short floater, making the score 101-93 with under 2 minutes remaining. The entire team was in sync tonight and they all were able to pull out a hard fought W against one of the best teams in the Western Conference.
102
98
Jrue Holiday
PG, New Orleans Pelicans
A-
Buddy Hield
SG, New Orleans Pelicans
A-
Solomon Hill
F, New Orleans Pelicans
A-
Dante Cunningham
F, New Orleans Pelicans
A-
Anthony Davis
PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans
A-
E’Twaun Moore
SG, New Orleans Pelicans
A-
Terrence Jones
PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans
A-
Langston Galloway
G, New Orleans Pelicans
A-
