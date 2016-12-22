Player Grades: New Orleans Pelicans fall short in matchup versus Thunder
Another winnable game, another rough loss for the New Orleans Pelicans, who fell 110-121 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.
Coming off an easy win in Philadelphia the night prior, the New Orleans Pelicans were unable to keep their winning ways going.
In a matchup that was competitive for majority of the night, the Pelicans lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110. Russell Westbrook led the Thunder with 42 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists. Anthony Davis finished as the leading scorer and rebounder for New Orleans as he finished the night with 34 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 blocks.
In probably the most pivotal moment of the game, the Pelicans had some bad luck on both sides of the ball. New Orleans was down 89-87 during the early further quarter but allowed the Thunder to go on a 11-0 run, putting the game out of reach for the night. It only took the Thunder four possessions to complete the run.
The Pelicans came up empty offensively during a couple of extended segments in the fourth quarter, which hurt their chances of getting the score closer drastically.
110
121
Jrue Holiday
PG, New Orleans Pelicans
B+
Buddy Hield
SG, New Orleans Pelicans
D
Solomon Hill
SF/PF, New Orleans Pelicans
C+
Anthony Davis
PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans
A
Alexis Ajinca
C, New Orleans Pelicans
C-
Omer Asik
C, New Orleans Pelicans
D
Tim Frazier
PG, New Orleans Pelicans
B
E’Twaun Moore
SG, New Orleans Pelicans
C
Terrence Jones
PF/C, New Orleans Pelicans
B
Dante Cunningham
SF/PF, New Orleans Pelicans
B+
Langston Galloway
PG/SG, New Orleans Pelicans
C-
Tyreke Evans
PG/SG/SF, New Orleans Pelicans
C+
Other Observations:
The New Orleans Pelicans fell short in the final period of action but they have four more consecutive home games to attempt to build some steam heading into the second half of the season.
The New Orleans Pelicans will be squaring off against the Miami Heat at the Smoothie King Center on Friday night. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM CST.