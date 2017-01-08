Player Grades: New Orleans Pelicans Can Not Slow Down Boston Celtics in Loss
The New Orleans Pelicans could not slow down the onslaught of Celtics’ three-pointers, as their attempt at a comeback late fell short.
Things have not gotten off to the start the New Orleans Pelicans hoped for on their East Coast Road Trip.
In the first of five straight games away from home against East foes, the Pelicans could not keep the Celtics’ long range shooting at bay, falling 117-108.
New Orleans got off to a great first quarter, scoring 31 points and holding a three-point lead on Boston. The Celtics did not even hold a lead in the game, until just over two minutes in the half.
After that, however, things began to fall apart for the Pelicans.
Boston went on a tear from behind the arc, finishing the game 18-36 from deep. The Celtics went into the second half up four and finished the third quarter up 20.
Even with a spirited 35 point fourth quarter from the Pelicans, it was not enough to erase the damage done.
108
117
Anthony Davis had a night to remember, scoring 36 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking two shots. Langston Galloway caught fire in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his 20 points and burying three shots from deep.
Isaiah Thomas had another massive game against New Orleans, scoring 38 points on 24 shots.
Jrue Holiday
PG,
C+
Buddy Hield
SG,
B-
Solomon Hill
SF/PF,
C
Dante Cunningham
PF/SF,
C
Anthony Davis
C/PF,
A
Tyreke Evans
PG/SG/SF,
C+
Langston Galloway
SG/PG,
C+
E’Twaun Moore
SF/SG,
C
Terrence Jones
PF/C,
C-
Donatas Motiejunas
C/PF,
A-
Other Observations:
- The Pelicans can not be happy they let a team near the bottom of the league in rebounding win that battle. Boston finished with 15 offensive rebounds and a 47-42 edge on boards. New Orleans did not focus on the glass and it translated on the scoreboard.
- Sometimes, teams are just going to go nuts from behind the arc. The Celtics took 36 shots from deep and made half of them. It is really tough to beat an opponent shooting the deep ball that efficiently.
- This is not the start New Orleans hoped for. A game they did well to control out of the gates against Boston, who was on the second of a back-to-back. They failed to hold steady. This is their second straight loss to a team on the second of their b2b. That is certainly a troubling sign, not being able to command games against tired opponents.
The New Orleans Pelicans will try to get a win on the board for their second game of the road trip, as they travel to New York Monday to play the Knicks. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 PM CST.
