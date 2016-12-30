Player Grades: Memphis Grizzlies torch Westbrook, Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies made life difficult for the Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder, beating them by 34 points.
The Memphis Grizzlies put their top-3 defensive rating on display tonight. They shut the Thunder to 80 points. In addition, Russell Westbrook didn’t get a triple double. In fact, he didn’t even register an assist.
Westbrook’s off night and Victor Oladipo’s absence played a huge role in their loss. However, the Memphis Grizzlies were without Mike Conley. They weren’t supposed to contain Westbrook.
Well, they improved to an impressive 8-3 without their starting point guard.
Behind their strong play of the Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph, the Memphis Grizzlies cruised the entire night. Gasol registered 25 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks. Randolph delivered another strong performance off the bench with 21 points and 8 rebounds.
Blow outs are usually mean garbage time; however, Troy Daniels gave the crowd a treat. In the fourth quarter alone, Daniels scored 22 points and hit a red-hot 6 three-pointers.
Yes, the Memphis Grizzlies won by 34 points, but not everyone had a perfect game.
The Starters
Andrew Harrison
G, Memphis Grizzlies
B+
Tony Allen
G, Memphis Grizzlies
B
Marc Gasol
C, Memphis Grizzlies
A
Chandler Parsons
F, Memphis Grizzlies
C+
JaMychal Green
F, Memphis Grizzlies
A
The Bench
Zach Randolph
F/C, Memphis Grizzlies
A
James Ennis
F/G, Memphis Grizzlies
C
Vince Carter
G/F, Memphis Grizzlies
B
Troy Daniels
G, Memphis Grizzlies
A+
Wade Baldwin, who probably deserves an “A’ for being smart and giving Troy Daniels the basketball, and Jarell Martin received minutes in garbage time.
Thanks to @TroyDaniels, the forecast tonight at @FedExForum was 50% chance of Thunder 100% chance of ☔☔ pic.twitter.com/jmogAA91cd
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 30, 2016
The Memphis Grizzlies entertained the fans for the final home game of 2016. Here’s to 2017, better injury luck, a parade on a Beale Street and a championship banner in the FedEx Forum.