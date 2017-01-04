Pistons lose to Pacers 121-116 despite late comeback attempt
The Detroit Pistons (16-21) have lost to the Indiana Pacers (18-18) 121-116 despite a late-game comeback attempt.
The Detroit Pistons trailed their Central Division rivals for almost the entire game tonight, only leading about six out of a possible 48 minutes.
Point guard Reggie Jackson meanwhile helped keep the Pistons in the game, recording 20 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds on 44 per cent shooting.
Despite trailing most of the way, the Pistons kept the game fairly close, shooting the ball well in the first three quarters.
In the fourth quarter though, Detroit’s offense struggled, allowing the Pacers to move their lead back to double digits with two minutes to go.
The Pistons were able to almost close the gap with a late 10-2 run in the span of about 70 seconds thanks to clutch shots by Marcus Morris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Unfortunately, it would be a little too late as the Pacers were able to seal the game at the line.
One of the Pistons’ main problems tonight was their foul troubles. Indiana finished the game 26-30 from the charity stripe, including 10 made attempts by Paul George (he led the way in scoring with 32 points).
The Pistons were 12-14 as a team.
The Pacers are now back at the .500 mark while the Pistons fall to 5-11 with Jackson back in the lineup.
Reggie Jackson
PG, Detroit Pistons
A-
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SG, Detroit Pistons
B
Marcus Morris
SF, Detroit Pistons
C
Tobias Harris
PF, Detroit Pistons
A
Andre Drummond
C, Detroit Pistons
B+
Stanley Johnson
SF, Detroit Pistons
C
Ish Smith
PG, Detroit Pistons
C-
Jon Leuer
PF, Detroit Pistons
B
Boban Marjanovic
C, Detroit Pistons
C
Stan Van Gundy
Head Coach, Detroit Pistons
D+