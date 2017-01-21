Pistons look to continue streak against the red-hot Wizards

The Washington Wizards (23-19) look to continue their fine when they play their third game in four nights against the rested Detroit Pistons (20-24)

The Wizards are looking to continue their climb and push for a position in the top four of the Eastern Conference as they visit the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills on Saturday. They are currently 5th and only 1.5 games back from the 4th place Atlanta Hawks.

Winners of seven of their last eight games, the Wizards have moved four games clear of the Pistons in the standings and are one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons on the other hand are trying to find momentum where they can make a push back into the bottom half of the playoff picture. Currently sitting 10th in the East, the Pistons are just a single game back from 8th placed Chicago Bulls.

On the back of morale boosting wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and more impressively the Atlanta Hawks, the Pistons have had two days to implement a plan for the Wizards.

Key Match-Up: Reggie Jackson vs John Wall

Wizards won 112-108 in the only other game the two teams have played this season. They were led by John Wall who finished with 29 points and 11 assists and was able to get to the line 12 times, hitting 9 of them. Wall has averaged nearly 24 points to go along with 10 assists in the last four games for the Wizards, all wins.

After a slow start from his return from injury, Reggie Jackson seems to have found some form, on the offensive end at least. He is averaging 20 points and nearly 6 assists per game over the previous 10. Unfortunately for the Pistons, that has only helped them to a 5-5 record over that stretch.

Jackson has been linked in a potential deal involving Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will need that to the side and be ready for a tough battle against one of the leagues best point guards

The Pistons will be hoping for the return of Jon Leuer from injury who practiced in full on Friday but remains questionable.

One way or another a winning streak will end, The bookmakers have listed the Pistons as slight favorites in a close one.

