Pistons fall to Kings 100-94 after poor final quarter
The Detroit Pistons have put together an all-time fourth quarter collapse to lose 94-100 to the Sacramento Kings.
Despite controlling the majority of the game the Detroit Pistons were outscored 32-17 in the final quarter and were unable to match the Sacramento Kings’ big shots down the stretch.
Only two days after a double-overtime win in Portland, the Pistons seemed to run out of steam as the game was on the line, with a number of awful offensive possessions giving Sacramento the chance to steal a victory.
Clutch threes from Garrett Temple and DeMarcus Cousins nailed the coffin shut for the Pistons, however it was what the Kings did with Cousins off the floor that setup the comeback.
Former-Piston Anthony Tolliver turned back the clock as he dropped 17 points, while Kosta Koufos (12 points, 8 rebounds) was tremendous as Cousins sat for a lengthy stretch of the fourth quarter due to foul trouble.
By the end of the game the Kings were superior in almost every team statistic.
The Kings led the Pistons in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, free throw percentage, assists and rebounds.
The only categories where the Pistons led the Kings were in steals and blocks, thanks largely to Andre Drummond.
Drummond was by far the Pistons best despite relatively low and misleading point and rebound totals.
He finished the game with just 9 points and 12 rebounds, but also added 3 steals and a career-high 7 blocks.
Reggie Jackson
PG, Detroit Pistons
B-
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SG, Detroit Pistons
A-
Marcus Morris
SF, Detroit Pistons
D
Tobias Harris
PF, Detroit Pistons
B+
Andre Drummond
C, Detroit Pistons
A
Ish Smith
PG, Detroit Pistons
D+
Stanley Johnson
SF, Detroit Pistons
D+
Henry Ellenson
PF/C, Detroit Pistons
D+
Boban Marjanovic
C, Detroit Pistons
C+
Aron Baynes
C, Detroit Pistons
F
Stan Van Gundy
Head Coach, Detroit Pistons
B-
