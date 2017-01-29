Pistons fall to Heat 116-103 thanks to abysmal final quarter
The Detroit Pistons have allowed the Miami Heat to extend their winning streak to seven games after falling 116-103 at American Airlines Arena.
Despite outscoring the Miami Heat 31-26 in the third quarter and holding a one-point lead at the final break, a lifeless final quarter from the Detroit Pistons allowed the Heat to run away with the lead.
The Pistons scored just 12 points in the final 12 minutes of play.
They didn’t just struggle on the offensive end however, as the Heat knocked down shots at an alarming rate.
The Heat finished the game shooting 53 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the three point line, with Wayne Ellington doing the most damage, making 5 of 7 shots from deep.
Shooting 50 per cent from deep is an incredible performance, and it’s even more incredible when you factor in that Dion Waiters was 1 of 9 and the only player to shoot under 50 per cent while taking more than one three pointer.
Goran Dragic had his way with the defence on his way to scoring 23 points, while James Johnson played 31 minutes off the bench and finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
There were few bright spots for the Pistons.
The biggest positive coming out of the game is that Andre Drummond looked dominant.
He had 17 points alongside 20 rebounds, while also being active on the defensive end to record 3 steals and 2 blocks.
Drummond looked focused and engaged from the start until the finish and made Hassan Whiteside look insignificant.
Reggie Jackson was also solid for much of the game (24 points, 58 per cent shooting, 7 rebounds), but was disappointing with the game on the line in the final quarter.
It’s also slightly concerning that he had just 3 assists and the team finished with only 11 assists overall.
The loss sees the Pistons slump to a 21-26 record and fall even further back in the race for a spot in the playoffs.
Reggie Jackson
PG, Detroit Pistons
B
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SG, Detroit Pistons
F
Marcus Morris
SF, Detroit Pistons
B
Jon Leuer
PF, Detroit Pistons
D
Andre Drummond
C, Detroit Pistons
A
Ish Smith
PG, Detroit Pistons
D+
Stanley Johnson
SF, Detroit Pistons
C
Tobias Harris
PF, Detroit Pistons
B
Aaron Baynes
C, Detroit Pistons
C-
Reggie Bullock
SG/SF, Detroit Pistons
D
Stan Van Gundy
Head Coach, Detroit Pistons
C