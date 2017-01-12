Pistons at Warriors live stream: Watch Golden State online

The Golden State Warriors will look to tack onto their win total when they host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors aren’t exactly rolling over teams at the moment. However, they are racking up wins and their lead atop the Western Conference continues to stay intact. On Thursday night, the Warriors will have chance to pick up another win against the Detroit Pistons.

The game will be a nationally televised game on TNT. There is also a live stream option available for this game via the TNT Overtime app. The app will require a subscription if you wish to watch online. Here’s all the information you will need for watching online, including broadcast info, live stream info and more. Details for Thursday are below.

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2017

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. PT

Location: Oakland, CA

Venue: Oracle Arena

TV Info: TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

The Warriors were able to put away the Miami Heat at home on Tuesday night. Although, some of their problems persisted. They struggled to hold onto big leads and they continued to have issues turning the ball over.

At the end of the day, the Warriors got the win and now sit at 33-6. Any complaints about the way the team is playing are certainly things that are fixable in the long run. Stephen Curry is still playing his best basketball of the season and that’s the most important thing for the Warriors.

Zaza Pachulia is also responding well to the spotlight he has been put under. After being listed second in votes in the front court in the NBA, Pachulia has anchored the paint well recently for Golden State and his hustle has been a pleasure to watch.

The Pistons come into this game struggling. While they are in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference in terms of fighting for a playoff spot, they have been plagued by massive inconsistencies. The team will have a big opportunity ahead of them on Thursday night.

These two teams met last month in Detroit. The Warriors came away with the win late after some huge scores from Klay Thompson. This is a team with size that has given Golden State plenty of fits before.

