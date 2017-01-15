Pistons at Lakers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Lakers (15-29) will host the Detroit Pistons (18-24) on Sunday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are seven NBA games on tap for Sunday, Jan. 15. One of those games will be between the Detroit Pistons (18-24) and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-29). Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 9:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Detroit will carry the game in the Greater Detroit area. Time Warner will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Detroit enters play at 18-24 on the year and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-10) by 12.5 games in the Central Division standings. Detroit has lost three games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10, and is 8-15 away from The Palace at Auburn Hills this season.

Los Angeles enters play at 15-29 on the year and in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (34-6) by a massive 21 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has lost three games in a row, has gone 3-7 in its last 10, and is 10-11 as the home team at the Staples Center this season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: FSDT, TWSN

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Lakers will be getting 1.5 points from the visiting Pistons. The associated moneylines from this game are Detroit -130 and Los Angeles +110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 211.5 points.

Take the Lakers getting points at home from the visiting Pistons. Los Angeles should definitely be laying points at home to some teams in the NBA, but Detroit should not be one of them. Look for the Lakers to end their skid by beat the Pistons on Sunday night.

