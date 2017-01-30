Pistons at Celtics live stream: How to watch online

The Boston Celtics (29-18) will host the Detroit Pistons (21-26) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this Eastern Conference NBA game online.

There are five NBA games on the slate for Monday, Jan. 30. One of those games happening in the Eastern Conference will be between the Detroit Pistons (21-26) and the Boston Celtics (29-18).

Tipoff from the TD Garden in Boston will be at 8:00 p.m. ET. While there will not a local telecast in either the Boston or Detroit media markets, the national broadcast can be found on TNT. The available live stream can be found on TNT Overtime.

Detroit enters play at 21-26 on the year and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (32-14) by 11.5 games in the Central Division standings. Detroit has lost two games in a row, has gone 5-5 in its last 10 and is 9-16 away from The Palace at Auburn Hills this season.

Boston enters play at 29-18 on the year and in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics lead the Toronto Raptors (29-19) by half a game in the Atlantic Division standings. Boston has won three games in a row, has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games and is 15-8 at the TD Garden this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 30

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

TV Info: TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Celtics will be laying seven points at home to the visiting Pistons. The associated moneylines for this game are Boston -255 and Detroit +200. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 212.5 points.

Take the Celtics in this one. They have finally achieved the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time in three and a half months. Seven points may be a lot to give up, but Boston should come away with a win in this one.

