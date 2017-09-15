Phoenix trial begins for NBA players accused of assault

PHOENIX (AP) A trial will begin for NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris, who allegedly assaulted a man outside a Phoenix recreation center.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials announced the trial’s jury selection will start Wednesday.

The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat 36-year-old Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015.

Hood told Phoenix police that he was repeatedly punched and kicked and sustained a fractured nose, abrasions and a large bump on his head.

Hood is an acquaintance of the Morris brothers and reportedly had a falling out with them in 2010.

The 6-foot-9 Morris twins became teammates in 2013 when Marcus was traded to the Suns.

Marcus was traded to the Boston Celtics in July, and Markieff is now with the Washington Wizards.