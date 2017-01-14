Phoenix Suns v San Antonio Spurs 1/14 Game Preview

Phoenix Suns (12-27) v San Antonio Spurs (31-8)

Saturday 1/14/2017 4:00pm

Mexico City Arena, Mexico City, MX

Fox Sports Arizona/Arizona Sports 98.7FM

Season Series – Spurs lead 2-0

All-Time Series – San Antonio leads 89-75

Last Matchup – December 28, 2016 San Antonio won 119-98

Suns’ Last Game – Loss to Dallas Mavericks 113-108

Spurs’ Last Game – Win over Los Angeles Lakers 134-94

Suns’ Scoring Averages – PTS/G: 106.0 (11th of 30) Opp PTS/G: 112.0 (29th of 30)

Spurs’ Scoring Averages – PTS/G: 106.7 (9th of 30) Opp PTS/G: 97.7 (2nd of 30)

Preview

Phoenix Suns

Despite Devin Booker’s franchise record 28 points in the 4th quarter (he drained 5 three’s in the process, one off the franchise record) the Suns’ defense did not slow down Dallas who easily scored in the clutch and capitalized on the Suns’ six 4th quarter turnovers. For a full recap and Valley of the Suns opinions, read here…In the two games the Suns have played against the Spurs so far, the two team’s average scores are 95-113. The Suns’ scoring average is 9 points below their season average, though their defensive points allowed is only 1 point more than their average allowed…The Suns shot as a team a combined 42.8%, including 17-43 from three. The Spurs manhandle the Suns on the board as Phoenix only averages 34 rebounds per game, nearly ten off of their season average…Devin Booker has had two mediocre games, scoring only 8 points in the first matchup, and averages just 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. He is also 2-8 from three…Eric Bledsoe averages 13.5 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds…

San Antonio Spurs

The scoring averages of 113-95 for San Antonio v the Suns this season is 7 points above their seasonal scoring average, and two points below their season average of defensive points allowed…San Antonio averages 53.35% shooting in those two games, however their three-point shooting was not on par as they shot only 10-33 combined…San Antonio averages 48 rebounds per game against the Suns, out-rebounding Phoenix by 14…In these two games, the Suns have fouled San Antonio ___ times. The Spurs have taken their opportunities at the free throw line and drained 44-51 at an 86.3% clip…Kawhi Leonard was not with the team in the second game, though he finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the first matchup…LeMarcus Aldridge had a big game in Kawhi’s absence and has averaged 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds on 16-23 shooting…Pau Gasol has had a rejuvination with the Spurs this season. He too has had a couple of big games against the Suns and averages 17 points and 9.5 rebounds. In 37 games he has 6 double-doubles…

