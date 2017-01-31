Phoenix Suns rookie Marquese Chriss finishes windmill dunk (Video)

Phoenix Suns rookie Marquese Chriss threw down a nasty windmill dunk in transition Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Phoenix Suns seem destined to miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season, and Monday night’s 19-point blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies certainly didn’t help matters.

However, for a team that should be focusing on its youth movement rather than a fruitless attempt to sneak into the postseason, watching the youngsters play provides a temporary source of relief for Suns fans.

Though 19-year-old rookie Marquese Chriss has struggled with foul trouble and defense in general this season, he’s certainly proven he’s physically ready for the NBA game, dazzling crowds with his leaping ability and his never-back-down attitude.

The fans at Talking Stick Resort Arena had another reason to be excited about his future on Monday, even in a 115-96 loss at home, when Chriss got the ball on a fast break with no one around him.

About midway through the third quarter, the Suns were already trailing 74-56, but Chriss tried to cut the deficit with a steal and monster uncontested dunk.

The rook has BOUNCE pic.twitter.com/FN4Ljmni5C — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 31, 2017

Okay, so maybe it wasn’t the best windmill we’ve ever seen, but for a 19-year-old rookie, those hops cannot be denied.

Maybe it was frustration due to his team being down by double digits once again. Maybe it was all the chatter we’ve been hearing about Suns teammate Derrick Jones Jr. possibly participating in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend. Or maybe it was just Chriss’ night, since he finished with a career-high 20 points and six rebounds.

Whatever the case, you can add this breakaway dunk to the ongoing list of his high-flying finishes this season.

Not many people are watching the Suns play these days, but you can be sure that as their young core of Chriss, Devin Booker, Dragan Bender and T.J. Warren continue to develop, highlights like these will start to become a little more common in the Valley of the Sun.

