Phoenix Suns New Year’s Resolutions

Happy New Year, Suns fans!

Obviously, 2016 hasn’t been a year for the record books for our boys in purple. But, with a new year, comes a time for change! Here are some of the things that the Suns could change or make better in 2017.

Trade Brandon Knight

This one’s a no-brainer. Brandon Knight has slowly but surely made his way back into the graces of fans over the last couple of games, but a few games a season isn’t enough. Starting off the season as a viable 6th man of the year contender, Knight has quite obviously slipped off the spectrum in terms of awards. Who would we trade Knight for, might you ask? Fear not, Suns fan, as we have plenty of articles on who to trade Brandon for. Start with this one by our own Adam Maynes, and make your way down the rabbit hole.

Make Bled an All-Star

Though this may rest a lot on Eric himself, this lies on Earl Watson, and all of us as fans. Though the Suns fanbase may be frustrated, if we can all agree on one thing, it’s that Bled deserves a chance at All-Star Weekend. If Bled plays his cards right, Coach Watson gives him the minutes, and the fans vote him in, Bled could be an All-Star in 2017. He deserves it. As the Suns’ leading scorer, a double-double machine, and a highlight factory, even in the guard-filled West, Bled deserves his shot. Let’s all get together and make it happen, yeah?

Make Time for the Sauce

Quickly becoming a fan favorite on the bench, we’ve got to find some time for Alan Williams on the floor. Even though his playing time has mostly been garbage time, his hustle and heart rivals the likes of PJ Tucker. Though we may get to enjoy the “Sauce Cam” to see his reactions on a nightly basis, he has merit as a rebounder and scrapper off the bench as well. With Tyson getting older, and Alex Len struggling with fouls on occasion, it might be time to give Alan a try.

Make Dragan Play the Post

If you’ve read my previous article, you may know that Dragan Bender isn’t my favorite Suns player, nor even my favorite Suns rookie. As much as I’d love to see him get playing time to develop as a player, he has to develop all facets of his game. His defensive rebounding and shot-blocking are improving, and his shooting stroke is starting to come to him, but make the rookie hit the weight room for pete’s sake. As much as I like to see him shoot well, he’s gotta start moving without the ball, and start moving inside. This may be a controversial opinion, but I think developing this facet of Dragan’s game will put him at an advantage in the future of his career.

Win 25 Games

This one’s the biggest one. Last year, we won 23 games. We’ve brought in more bigs, and we might get to trade the human anchor that is Brandon Knight. We have to show some significant sign of improvement, and the only way to do that is to win more games. This may be the least attainable goal on this list, but that doesn’t mean the Suns can’t do it. With established scorers Bled and Booker, newcomers Chriss, Bender, and Ulis, and positive surprises like TJ Warren, I think the Suns can pull it off. Just two more than last year. It can’t be that hard, can it? One can only hope.

