Phoenix Suns looks to Rebound against Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns (15-31) v Denver Nuggets (20-25)

Saturday 1/28/2017 7:00pm

Talking Stick Resort, Phoenix, AZ

Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Arizona Sports 98.7FM

Season Series – Nuggets lead 3-0

All-Time Series – Phoenix leads 95-72

Last Matchup – January 26, 2017 Denver Nuggets won 127-120

Suns’ Last Game – Loss to the Denver Nuggets 127-120

Nuggets’ Last Game – Win over the Phoenix Suns 127-120

Suns’ Scoring Averages – PTS/G: 106.5 (11th of 30) Opp PTS/G: 111.8 (29th of 30)

Nuggets’ Scoring Averages – PTS/G: 110.1 (3rd of 30) Opp PTS/G: 111.1 (28th of 30)

Preview

The Suns struggled to find their way in Denver two nights ago as the Nuggets fought off a frantic Phoenix finish to pull away late winning fairly easily. In the victory, Nikola Jokic suffered a left hip strain with less than two minutes left though he finished with 29 points, 4 rebounds, and 8 assists. In the loss, Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker combined for 52 points, 11 assists, and 4 rebounds, shooting 18-36 from the field. Bledsoe scored a team-high 28 points in less than 28 minutes because of early foul trouble. For the official Valley of the Suns recap of the game, read here.

The Nuggets are currently in 8th place in the Western Conference, and after their victory over the Suns are now 5.5 ahead of Phoenix, who had been hoping to use these two games as a springboard into the playoff race. Unfortunately for the Suns, the two teams are inextricably headed in opposite directions. While the Nuggets have won six of their last eight, the Suns have now lost six of their past nine games.

The Nuggets have now won five in a row against the Suns dating back to December 23, 2015. Their longest streak against Phoenix is six games, from November 28, 2010 to April 21, 2012. The last time the Nuggets swept the Suns in a four-game season series was in the 2003-2004 season.

This season the Nuggets are averaging 122.3 against the Suns. Of the Nuggets’ 13 120+ scoring games this season, three have been against the Suns. Of the 12 120+ games the Suns have allowed this season, three have been against the Nuggets.

5 Important Stats

Phoenix Suns

1. Devin Booker has scored at least 20 points in eleven straight games – a career-high. He is shooting 49.3% from the field in that stretch.

2. The Suns are winless in the 12 games that they have allowed their opponent to score 120+ points.

3. After scoring a total of 16 points in his previous three games, T.J. Warren broke out for 21 points against the Nuggets two nights ago.

4. The Suns had a season low in rebounds against Denver in the last outing with 28, and Tyson Chandler tied his season low with 5 rebounds. With Nikola Jokic out tonight, look for the Suns to regain their rebounding dominance.

5. There are only 11 games remaining for the Phoenix Suns before the trade deadline on February 23. Brandon Knight had an efficient scoring game against Denver two nights ago scoring 17 points and shooting 72.7% from the field. Hopefully this continues.

Denver Nuggets

1. The Nuggets have scored at least 120 points in each of their three defeats of the Suns this season.

2. Denver has scored at least 30 points in seven of the 12 quarters the two teams have played against each other so far this season.

3. Not only did Denver severely out-rebound the Suns two nights ago, but they also scored more points in the paint (64-42) and had more second chance points (31-13). Rebounding will be key for the Suns tonight.

4. If the Suns are going to finally beat the Nuggets this season, they will not have had a better opportunity than they have tonight as neither Nikola Jokic nor Emmanuel Mudiay traveled to Phoenix with the team.

5. Danilo Gallinari averages 5.6 rebounds against the Suns in his career, his fifth highest against any team.

