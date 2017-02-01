Phoenix Suns: Eric Bledsoe Is On Fire

The Phoenix Suns might not make the playoffs this season or the next, but Eric Bledsoe is a bright spot for their future

Even though the Phoenix Suns aren’t having their best year, Eric Bledsoe has been a shining example of where the organization is heading.

According to Jack McGruder of fanragsports.com, Bledsoe finds that coach Earl Watson‘s methods of training are responsible for his health and efficiency. Watson has reportedly put his Suns to work through yoga.

“It’s all the yoga, man,” Bledsoe said. “I was doing a lot of yoga this summer, and the biggest thing I took from that was playing free, easy in mind.”

In the grand scheme of things, Bledsoe is having a career-best year with averages of 21 points, 6.2 assists and five rebounds per game. If not for the surrounding players in the Western Conference, Bledsoe could have been given All-Star honors, arguably.

He scored a career-high 40 points against Toronto on January 22. No more than a week later, he scored 41 points in a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

There’s no denying his effectiveness and potential, and through seven years in the league, Bledsoe has shown he can start and contribute for a team. The biggest detriment to his game has been his health, but it looks like the Suns are lucking out and getting the best of Bledsoe this season.

However, the fact that he’s missed at least 30 games in two of the last three seasons is, at the very least, concerning. This season, though, he’s on pace to play a full 82-game slate.

Alongside Bledsoe is a skillful, growing Devin Booker and a healthy Tyson Chandler.

The Phoenix Suns are 15th in the West at 15-33, and that’s a bit discouraging considering who they’re up against for that 8th spot. But there’s no need to fret, because the Suns clearly have something going for them this year and they can only benefit from their prospects.

This article originally appeared on