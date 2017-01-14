Philadelphia 76ers: Top 10 Prospects to Watch, 4th Edition

With the 2017 NBA Draft continuing to hold immense relevancy to the Philadelphia 76ers, here are the team’s top 10 prospects thus far.

Even as the Philadelphia 76ers climb the Eastern Conference standings in an ever-so-slight manner, the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft still holds immense relevance.

While it may not yield another first overall pick as some had hoped, two lottery picks remains wholly reasonable — and something that could shift the dynamic of this team moving forward. This is potentially the most loaded draft class, talent-wise, since 2003 and boasts a depth that starkly opposes what we saw last season.

With Joel Embiid and, ideally, Ben Simmons providing cornerstone-esque pieces for the foreseeable future, this draft could help round out a rotation that has been an entire Process in the making.

With Bryan Colagenlo at the helm and the team finally boasting positive results, it’s likely that we see a handful of perimeter players picked this year. In a draft that is brimming with depth at the point guard spot and possesses some notable names on the wing, there’s upside aplenty for Sixer fans — and general fans of the game — to exude excitement over.

The concept

These rankings differ slightly from my straight-up big boards, which you can read the latest version of by clicking the button below.

The purpose of these Top 10 rankings is to look through the specific lense of the Philadelphia 76ers’ situation, basing rankings off of the team’s needs and merits, rather than pure talent or potential in a vacuum.

That’s going to put guards in a more important light than centers based on team need and push the names that I believe would be best suited in a Sixers’ uniform to the forefront. Talent still does outweigh overall fit on a number of occasions, but there are certain aspects that will drop some players further than others.

So without further ado, here’s the updated list of the top 10 prospects for Philadelphia 76ers fans to be keeping an eye on:

Honorable Mentions:

While I haven’t been including these in the past, I think it’s worthwhile to analyze those who are on the bubble here. With the college basketball and NBA Draft landscape undergoing constant shifts, keeping an eye on those who have the opportunity to move up remains a must.

PF Isaiah Hartenstein, Zalgiris

Philadelphia, at the moment, doesn’t have any intent on going for a big man in the lottery — or so I assume. With that said, talent — and upside — has to take precedent at some point when analyzing prospects.

Outside of Frank Ntilikina, Hartenstein is emerging as the almost-unquestioned best foreigner in this year’s class. At 7-0, he’s a mobile stretch four with a smooth outside stroke and excellent fluidity of motion around the basket. He excels off of cuts and in the pick-and-roll, while boasting more than enough shooting touch to translate in pick-and-pop scenarios.

He brings a lot of upside both offensively and, to some extent, defensively, making him someone the Sixers — if in the back end of the lottery — should consider.

PF Harry Giles, Duke

After two major knee injuries and further surgery before the season at Duke, Giles — the former top prospect in this class — has fallen almost across the board.

While he still possesses incredible upside — thus the mention here — whether or not Giles is capable of staying on the floor is going to determine his future success. He has exceptional instincts on the glass, and is an explosive athlete en route to the hoop. Whether it’s in transition or attacking the rim of the bounce, Giles has a set of tools and moves that few other bigs can match.

If he’s able to keep his uncanny mobility on the perimeter, stay healthy, and continue to cultivate an outside jumper, he could very well move back up some big boards.

PG Edmond Sumner, Xavier

Sumner is one of the more underrated prospects in this class. Despite a woeful perimeter shot (29 percent from deep), he has the physical tools and scoring prowess at 6-5 to make due.

He’s still a bit thin from a physical perspective, but Sumner is an incredibly agile scorer in the lane. He’s a slithery ball handler, and has a number of floaters and strong finishing moves he can utilize at the rim, while often times drawing contact.

He has the size and length needed to make good reads with the ball, and is a much improved playmaker thus far in his sophomore campaign. If he’s able to polish of his shot, Sumner’s physical gifts could make him a special prospect to hit on mid-first round.

10 O.G. Anunoby SF, Indiana

Defense. That’s the word that comes to mind with Anunoby, and for good reason.

Standing at 6-8, Anunoby’s physical tools are apparent upon even the briefest of eye tests. He’s built like a train throughout, and has the length, strength, and athleticism needed to defend at an extremely high level moving forwards.

While Indiana has experienced it’s ups and downs as a unit this season, Anunoby’s defense has continually provided a reliable fall back. He can body up any position one through five without being outmatched, and possesses both the lateral quickness needed to get into passing lanes and the leaping ability needed to chase down blocks when stationed around the basket.

He garners Kawhi Leonard comparisons on the regular defensively, and with legitimate backing. O.G. has the tools needed to transition to the next level as an elite perimeter defender, and has top 10 merit almost solely based on that.

Offensively, Anunoby is probably the least advanced of anyone in these rankings. With that said, his 3-point shooting has been solid this season, as he’s hitting at a 35 percent clip thus far. That utility as a spot-up shooter gives a major boost to his stock, while his prowess as a slasher — given his physical tools — almost goes without saying.

He’ll be an absolute stud on the defensive end, and has the budding offensive tools needed to carve out a real niche on that side of the ball as well.

Fit with the Philadelphia 76ers

Anunoby’s defensive instincts would be a massive boost to the Sixers’ backcourt. Without much in the form of consistent defensive pieces, Anunoby’s versatility in guarding multiple positions, as well as his ability to guard the opposition’s best player, would be a welcome addition to Brett Brown’s squad.

He’d allow Robert Covington to slide to the bench, where he’d likely play much better, and gives Philadelphia a defensive presence to build around on the outside alongside Embiid’s rim protection on the interior.

If he’s able to hit within the realm of normalcy from deep and keep the floor spaced, he’s an obviously pleasant fit for the future.

9 De’Aaron Fox PG, Kentucky

Fox is, without much question, the quickest player you’ll find in the 2017 draft. With excellent physical tools for the point guard position at 6-4, Fox’s absurd quickness — both with and without the ball — allow him to impact plays in unique fashion on both sides of the ball.

John Wall has been the comparison of choice for many, and the similarity in their explosiveness off the bounce is fairly obvious. Few college athletes can stay in front of Fox with any degree of success when he gets going towards the rim, and his ability to change speeds and weave his way through defensive coverage makes him a very promising offensive weapon.

Fox’s largest shortcoming at this stage is his shooting. He struggles to find any consistency from deep (12.9 percent), and his craftiness as a ball handler is often counteracted by an inconsistent touch outside the painted area.

Much akin to Wall, Fox’s primary offensive production is going to come through attacking the lanes and operating off the drive — which gives him some work to do in rounding out his game to today’s likings.

Defensively, however, is where Fox establishes himself more so as a top 10 prospect. He would benefit from some additional strength, but has an excellent frame for guarding both guard spots at the next level nonetheless. He bursts into passing lanes with impressive ease at times, and has the instinctual grit needed to force a lot of mistakes from the opposing ball handlers.

Fit with the Philadelphia 76ers

Fox’s fit is somewhat odd given his lack of shooting, but his talent makes the investment worthwhile. He has the potential to be a really strong playmaker at the next level, and could find ways to operate in sync with Ben Simmons as a cutter or in pick-and-roll situations.

His mid-range — and even 3-point — shot doesn’t look bad at this point, it’s just a matter of him converting. If he’s able to get outside shots to start falling, that opens up a lot of options in his offensive game, and thus increases his utility even further in a Sixers uniform.

He’s going to create some exhilarating plays on the fastbreak, and brings them the type of lockdown defender that they desperately lack at times on the outside. None of the point guards currently gracing Philadelphia’s roster are long term fits, and Fox gives them someone that projects as a starter for the foreseeable future — with star upside to boot.

8 Josh Jackson SF, Kansas

I’m still not as high on Jackson as virtually everyone else is, but his upside is clearly of a very high variety. Standing at 6-8, he’s an incredible athlete on the perimeter with excellent skills on both sides of the basketball, and provides the type of two-way potential that normally would be slotted much higher than 8th.

With that said, this is an incredibly deep draft — and Jackson’s offensive game lacks one very major tool: a jumper.

This is a Sixers-centric big board, per se, and a playmaking forward who can’t shoot from the deep doesn’t jibe the best with the likes of Ben Simmons on the court.

That playmaking ability does, however, set Jackson’s offensive ceiling in a unique place. He doesn’t have the most reliable go-to scoring moves yet, but can make impressive cuts to the basket and makes reads that few swingmen are capable of making.

He initiates the offense from time to time as well, and his passing prowess makes even more terroristic in transition than his overwhelming athleticism does in it’s own right.

He’s also a high-end defender, and can cover multiple spots on the perimeter at a very high level. He gets into passing lanes and coverts ensuing transition opportunities at a high clip, and has the type of wide-ranging versatility that puts him into an elite tier in that category.

Fit with the Philadelphia 76ers

Like Fox’s, only on an entirely different level, Jackson’s fit with Philadelphia is convoluted in the short term. He’s another 6-8-plus forward who makes crisp passes with the ball, but lacks the shooting touch needed to score outside of rim-attacks and a budding short range games.

With that said, if Jackson is able to get some stability under his jumper — which once again doesn’t look too bad — he could become a killer pick-and-roll threat with both Simmons and Embiid coming off of screens.

He has the innate offensive potential to become a special option, as does Simmons, making it a fun pairing to project if they can both increase their offensive horizons.

He’s also an elite defensive prospect, and again boots Covington to the bench where he, quite frankly, is better off.

7 Jonathan Isaac SF, Florida State

I’ve said this a handful of times, but it’s worth mentioning again — Isaac is this year’s unicorn. Standing taller than the 6-11 Harry Giles when matched up on January 10th, Isaac’s listed height (also 6-11) is likely an inch or two short at this point.

As an abnormally long and lanky wing, Isaac has carved out a unique offensive role with Florida State this season. He plays a lot of power forward, and has the mismatch ability via both size and quickness to create problems for the opposition at both forward spots.

He’s a solid 3-point shooting, hitting on 35.7 percent of attempts, and possesses the length and handling skills needed to create his own looks off the bounce in isolation. He hasn’t had a chance to shine like most marquee freshman this season, but still has fit unexpectedly well into the college game.

Any time you have a virtually-7-foot wing with a perimeter jumper and legitimate ball handling skills, the sky is quite obviously the limit. He’s a walking mismatch, and is a few filled holes away from being a truly special talent.

What will likely be most important to his success is, to some extent, strengthening his frame some more. He’s rail-thin on the interior, and will need to add some muscle mass to help bang with stronger NBA athletes. That, alongside more polished footwork and continued improvement as a team passer, would make him difficult to pass up on.

He also boasts the implied defensive benefits of being a mobile 7-footer who can cover the perimeter.

Fit with the Philadelphia 76ers

Isaac is the most entertaining player in this draft class to speculate in a Sixers uniform — where DraftExpress happens to have him landing in their latest mock draft.

His size and versatility makes him an incredibly intriguing fit alongside both Simmons and Embiid, as he’d give them three players on the court measuring out at 6-10 or more. It’d be the most versatile form of ‘big ball’ that Brett Brown could think up, and avoids the space-eating void of Jahlil Okafor.

It’s more likely than not that Isaac will a long term project more than anything else, so that could cut down some of those fun starting lineup combinations early on. With that said, his shooting gives him immediate utility in some capacity — while his versatility as a stretch four could make him an easy plug-in for Brown in some scenarios.

Isaac has a lot of room to grow, but possesses a great deal of potential for a team like the Sixers. They’ve been unorthodox in the past, and Isaac is the type of unorthodox talent who could turn into a frightening set of mismatches in Philadelphia’s favor down the road.

6 Frank Ntilikina PG, SIG Strasbourg

As the 2017 draft class’ best foreign prospect, Ntilikina managed to impress scouts in a major way with his performance in the U18 European Championships in December. Forced into a role as the top playmaker among players his age, his versatility on the perimeter and defensive prowess was incredibly promising.

Ntilikina, being a relatively young 18-year-old, hasn’t gotten much playing time with SIG Strasbourg this season, but has shown flashes nonetheless. He possesses great physical tools for the point guard spot with a 6-5 frame,and also carries a wingspan measuring out at 7 feet.

Ntilikina operates off the ball with Strasbourg for the most part, and is improving his all-around game as somebody who figures to be featured at both guard spots come his NBA debut. The Frenchman is a sterling passer though, and would likely find his most consistent success setting up the offense and operating in a number of different sets.

He should fare well in the pick-and-roll, and has the size needed to see over the defense and make excellent reads with the ball in his hands. Ntilikina also carries himself like a professional far beyond his years — something that consistently shows up on the basketball court.

He couples that will excellent defense on the exterior, bottling up smaller guards and utilizing his length and athleticism to make impressive plays in the passing lanes and transition. He should, by all means, be one of the better two-way players in this class.

Fit with the Philadelphia 76ers

Ntilikina has a pretty clear fit as the Sixers’ lead guard here. His ability to shoot the ball from deep (17 of 29 in the U18s) should mesh well alongside Simmons, and his innate passing touch is something that Philadelphia could certainly benefit from.

It gives them another primary ball handler to initiate the ball alongside Simmons without taking away too many weapons from the other, or vice versa. The Sixers also lack point guard depth — and talent — in a massive way, and locking up a perennial starter for the next 10-plus years is a real possibility here.

In the same vein as Fox in this regard, Ntilikina also provides an elite, two-position defensive prospect who could help establish a more serviceable outside defense for a team that is greatly lacking at the moment.

For a more in-depth analysis of Frank Ntilikina and his case with the Sixers, click here or on the link above.

5 Malik Monk SG, Kentucky

There is a number of ways to describe Monk, but professional scorer seems to suffice the most. That’s what he’ll bring to the table at the next level, and he will likely do so in droves.

Monk has been blistering hot all season long for Kentucky, essentially trashing any concerns over a streaky jumper and replacing those with praise for his outside scoring touch. He’s the catalyst for Kentucky’s perimeter scoring given Fox and Isaiah Briscoe’s limitations in that department, and has put together a handful of memorable performances to help establish that.

He’s challenging freshman standards set by Jamal Murray for the Wildcats last season and brings — despite some noteworthy limitations — a high-octane floor spacer who will shoot often and with success in the NBA.

Monk’s shooting stroke is quick and concise, and he needs little to no room to get up shots. He’s a special athlete as well, and has virtually no problems in creating space and finding holes in the defense when needed.

The biggest knock on his game at this point is his lack of penetration (5 baskets at the rim in the half court this season), but that should improve in time given his quickness off the bounce and undeniable athletic prowess.

He’s a bit undersized for the two-guard spot at 6-3, and thus concerns of his ability to guard non-point guards will hold back his stock a bit. He’s a limited defender and has some kinks in his all-around offensive game, but will score the ball — and score it well — for whichever team jumps on him.

Fit with the Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers are a team blatantly in need of shooting, even amidst a much improved season in that respect. Monk, perhaps above all others, helps resolve that problem.

He’d immediately step in as their shooting guard of the future, giving Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid a flat-out gunner from deep to dish the ball to on the perimeter. He’s also not a bad passer, and could operate well coming off of screens and in the pick-and-roll.

He’s someone who can man the ball handling duties at times, and shoots with effortless range both off the dribble and off the catch. His defensive limitations would be something the Sixers would have to work around, but if Simmons removes the need for a traditional point guard then it becomes much less of a concern.

He has 20-point scorer written all over him, regardless of some subtle deficiencies.That’s something Philadelphia fans could get behind on the perimeter.

4 Lonzo Ball PG, UCLA

Ball is a highly gifted and highly unique talent. As the draft class’ most impressive facilitator, Ball takes on the concept of ‘pure point guard’ and puts a handful of exciting twists on it’s meaning. He has been dubbed Jason Kidd with a better shot, and brings a level unorthodoxy and innate skill that makes him extremely hard to project at the next level.

Standing at 6-6, Ball’s athletic tools at the point guard spot are all in place. He’s a long, quick athlete who runs the court in long strides and makes reads on the offensive end that continue to impress. He makes passes that nobody else in this class is capable of making, and — at the bare minimum — can run an NBA offense from day one without much problem.

Where the concerns with Ball lie is his halfcourt approach more than anything else. While this is something he has improved on as the year has progressed, Ball can be limited to solely the perimeter at times by better defenders.

He lacks dribble penetration on occasion, and is easily bottled up when facing heavy defense given his lack of a quick release on his jumper.

Ball has plenty of range on his 3-point shot, but it’s his overall motion that hurts him, as he shoots across his body in a way that limits what he can do as a shooter off the dribble. He still hits plenty of long bombs from deep, but NBA athletes could be able to contain him better when forcing him into isolation situations.

As he keeps improving in those respects, though, Ball projects as a fine NBA prospect. It’s tough to get a read on his game at times, but the talent level and clear knowhow with which he plays the game is undeniable.

Fit with the Philadelphia 76ers

Ball’s foresight as a playmaker and gifted passing touch is something any team can benefit from, but still remains an awkward fit for the Sixers.

He could get going easily in the pick-and-roll, and sets up shooters around the perimeter in a much more effective manner than their current slew of guards do. That’s overshadowed, however, by his overlap with Ben Simmons.

Ball still doesn’t do a hefty amount of scoring in his own right, and both thrive most with the ball in their hands and facilitating the offense. Lonzo could easily space the perimeter as a spot-up shooter, but that’s limiting his game far too much — and something Brett Brown would have to work through.

With that said, a starting point guard is something the Sixers desperately need.

3 Dennis Smith Jr. PG, N.C. State

After a rough start to the campaign, Smith has managed to turn it up considerably as of late. Outside of a rough outing against North Carolina last weekend, his improved 3-point shooting and evolving comfortability on the floor has made him among the ACC’s most prolific offensive weapons.

Smith is a stellar athlete, with explosive athleticism off the bounce and the type of quickness and leaping ability that makes him a terror to guard. He’s not the biggest point guard, measuring out in the 6-2 range, but is built strong throughout and has every tool needed to maximize his presence on the floor.

Damian Lillard was the comparison I drew on coming out of high school play, and it seems to remain entirely relevant if he’s able to improve his shooting on a continued basis moving forward.

He can get into the teeth of the defense and make plays both as a passer and a scorer, with strong finishing moves and an improved feel for his passing game en route to the basket. He continues to make solid reads with the basketball off the drive, and has the type of Lillard-esque explosiveness when probing the defense that sets his upside extremely high.

At this point, Smith is shooting 38 percent from deep on nearly 5 attempts per game, a very solid clip for him moving forward. He has moved past a torn ACL in high school, and is showing no ill-affects in the slightest.

Fit with the Philadelphia 76ers

Smith is the type of dynamic point guard Sixer fans have been waiting for since ‘The Process’ got underway, and gives them the star potential that greatly boosts the team’s status on the perimeter moving forward.

While Ben Simmons’ role with essentially any point guard will be interesting to monitor, there’s certainly room for him work alongside Smith as the N.C. State product improves his shooting from deep. DSJ is an adept slasher, and is the type of offensive spark plug that can find ways to impact the game both with and without the ball.

Smith’s emphatic perimeter scoring, Simmons’ ultra-skilled approach, and Embiid’s dominant presence on the interior gives the Sixers a really nice three-man core to build around moving forward. The only concern at that point is improving Smith’s defense.

2 Jayson Tatum SF, Duke

Tatum has been steadfast in his standing as my number two prospect overall over the past month or so, despite being a handful of spots lower on other big boards across the basketball spectrum. As perhaps the most polished scoring weapon in this year’s class, Tatum’s footwork and sense of space on the floor is second to none — and he uses that to his fullest advantage.

Duke’s power-heavy rotation hasn’t given Tatum the chance to emerge as a full-blown first option like some top prospects, but he’s performing extremely well alongside the exceptional guard play of Luke Kennard nonetheless. Playing a lot of stretch four this season, Tatum’s versatility as an athlete is something that bodes well in today’s league — and could persuade more teams in the uppermost echelon of the draft to look his way.

Tatum’s arsenal of scoring moves is among the more wide-ranging you’ll find atop a draft class. He has a number of head fakes, jab steps and dribble moves he can utilize to create space from midrange, and scores with his back to the basket at a high clip to boot.

His 3-point shot hasn’t been featured in a manner some scouts would like, but he still has a good looking stroke from deep, and 31 percent seems like a number he’s capable of improving on.

Tatum’s athletic tools are also very promising (6-8 with a 6-11 wingspan), as he has shown immense potential on the defensive end as well — something few people expected coming in.

He’s a gifted scorer in the same mold as Carmelo Anthony and Paul Pierce and boasts the type of overall potential that should have teams raving over his NBA upside.

Fit with the Philadelphia 76ers

If the Sixers are in need of more offense on the perimeter, Tatum is certainly one way of getting it. He’s an ideal inside-out scoring threat to slide alongside Embiid at the forward spot, and gives the Sixers a number of intriguing small ball possibilities with Ben Simmons long term.

He’d be their second highest scorer from day one, and bring the type of offensive kick that this team desperately lacks on the exterior. He’d have a legitimate chance of taking over the mantra of number one scorer in the long run as well, and brings a level of prowess in scoring the basketball that this team simply lacks at this point.

Robert Covington’s lack of consistency and the up-and-down play of this team’s wings in general has been a major hindrance in showing more growth, and Tatum is a gigantic step in the right direction. For more on Tatum and his draft case, click here or on the link above.

1 Markelle Fultz PG, Washington

At this point, Markelle Fultz is seperating himself from the crowd a bit — an impressive feat given how talent-laden this class is. Standing at 6-5, he’s a lengthy point guard with excellent athletic tools, along with a feel for the game that’s seldom challenged at the college level.

Fultz isn’t the outright quickest guard in the top 10, but he utilizes his size and excellent change of pace ability to weave his way through the defense and make impressive plays with the basketball. He’s an incredibly skilled passer off the drive, and creates space off the bounce with ease.

His length allows him to manuever around a lot of his competition and his underlying basketball I.Q. rivals that of the best prospects we’ve seen in recent history. Very much in the D’Angelo Russell mold, he’s a flashy-but-accurate passer and scores in droves when given the opportunity.

Albeit on a bad team, Fultz’s season has been undeniably impressive thus far. He has overcome questionable coaching and a fairly lackluster roster to showcase an arsenal of skills that gives him a clear superstar ceiling at the next level. Yes, superstar.

He knows his way around the court, and has every tool in his arsenal needed to exploit the defense in a plethora of ways. He’s among the best passers and the best scorers in this class, and provides a level of versatility that carries him well above the rest here.

Fit with the Philadelphia 76ers

Fultz is, at this point, the dream scenario. He has the shooting touch from deep (43.5 percent) to conincide with Ben Simmons, and the size needed to cover either guard spot with success defensively. His fundamentals on the defensive end are one of his more glaring issues at this point, but those should come along more with professional coaching.

As fantastic as Embiid and potentially Simmons are, Fultz would truly bring a new dynamic — and a new level of expectations — to the Sixers’ roster. He’s the best point guard prospect we’ve seen in a while, and is the type of legitimate star-level prospect that would give the Sixers much needed relief in a backcourt-deprived rotation.

A lineup featuring the likes of Fultz alongside Embiid and Simmons has the potential for some exciting offensive combinations. At that point, it’s a matter of finding ways to maximize a unique group of talents all around.

