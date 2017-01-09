Philadelphia 76ers To Offer PG Chasson Randle 10-day Contract

While the Philadelphia 76ers sort through long term plans, the team will fill the 15th roster spot with a point guard, Chasson Randle

Whether the Philadelphia 76ers contemplated freeing an open roster spot to absorb a veteran pricey contract as a third team is no longer part of today’s discussion. As a matter of fact, the Philadlephia 76ers are now reported to be offering a 10-day contract to point guard Chasson Randle.

Source confirms @ShamsCharania report that the #sixers will sign former Stanford guard Chasson Randle. Likely to happen tomorrow. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) January 9, 2017

On one hand, Randle is a highly regarded prospect from the New York Knicks D-League team, the Westchester Knicks. On the other hand, his summer league performance was so good, it prompted Aaron Ferguson of FanSided’s Hoops Habit to write a very complimentary article about the young man.|

Stashed, But Available

Randle found himself stashed by the Knicks in the D-League after an excellent summer league performance. But after suffering an orbital bone fracture, his NBA career found a detour. The Knicks confirmed their intent to re-sign Randle. The team simply needed to wait for January when 10-day contracts are distributed. In the meantime, the Knicks filled out their roster with undrafted rookie Ron Baker. Baker’s contract became guaranteed when the team did not cut him by 5:00 PM Saturday.

With Baker producing for the Knicks off the bench, there was no room for Randle, much to the delight of the Philadelphia 76ers. Randle’s debut with the Knicks in summer league. He managed 8-of-15 shots from the field and going 6-for-9 from three-point range for 24 points. Plus he pitched in with added five rebounds, five assists, six steals and one block. For a point guard, those are fairly impressive numbers.

On The Ball, And Off The Ball

The intriguing aspect of Randle is his ability to play on point, or to play off the ball with equal ease. Paramount is three-point shooting, which Randle has mastered.

His summer league three-point shooting was 55 percent in summer league, 55.6 percent in preseason, and is 40.2 percent so far in D-League. Scoring in D-League is no problem for Randle, he is averaging 20.74 points per game, which leads the team in scoring.

There were many prospects worth considering for the open slot, some from the Delaware 87ers. In the end, the team settled on Chasson Randle.

While the move is not unexpected, the outcome for Randle is not written in stone. By signing the young man tomorrow, Jan. 10th, the team will be able to suit Randle up for six games: hosting the Knicks and Hornets, on the road to face the Wizards and Bucks, and back home to face the Raptors and Trailblazers. Expect Randle to see action in several games during this stretch.

If Randle plays well early, the team may be willing to field calls for the services of point guard Sergio Rodriguez. He has played well for the team, but his one-year contract expires at the end of this season. If the team does not seek his retention, a deal before the trade deadline might net future draft pick or two.

Randle appears to be a good choice here for what the 76ers immediate needs are. Ten-day contracts allow enough flexibility if those needs change.

This article originally appeared on