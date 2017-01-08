Philadelphia 76ers TJ McConnell 17 Assist Night Few Noticed

As the Philadelphia 76ers assign ever larger roles to point guard T.J. McConnell, he seems to respond by playing larger

NBA Rumors are flying everywhere right now. One layer beneath that, the Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with tumultuous whispers of being involved in trades of their own doing. Perhaps to help out a playoff team, perhaps to get value for a player whose expiring contract may leave the team with nothing more than a roster spot to fill.

But there is a player nobody is talking about. His contract is expiring at the end of this season. He has been buried in the depth charts so far this year, at times as low as third. But he plays with a chip on his shoulder as big as a truck tire.

He is T.J. McConnell, and he dished out 17 assists against the Boston Celtics.

And nobody noticed.

Future Feels Fine

The Philadelphia 76ers fans embrace the entire “longest view in the room” perspective. Right now, fans see the day rapidly approaching when Ben Simmons will take his place on the basketball court.

Right now, the Philadelphia 76ers have two point guards whos contracts will expire at the end of the season: Sergio Rodriguez and T.J. McConnell. But the team seems to be banking on the healthy returns of rookie Ben Simmons and veteran Jerryd Bayless to manage the role next season. After all, Joel Embiid‘s play after two years of rehabbing could give any team confidence.

With Joel Embiid playing like third year veteran, Dario Saric developing, and Nik Stauskas stepping up, this team doesn’t feel the pressure of the recent past. But to ignore a night of 17 assists?

What have we become?

See For Yourself

Here it is, in its full video glory. Have a peak:

It is, without a doubt, one of the more spirited efforts I have seen in quite some time.

In fact, it is the most assists dished out for the fine young man’s NBA Career. He delivered 17 assists in his contract year, at a time in a game when the Philadelphia 76ers needed heroics.

Should We Place McConnell On Trade Block?

T.J. McConnell has earned the right to play in the NBA. But there is not a clear role for the young man in the 2017-2018 roster. The team has Jerry Bayless on contract, Ben Simmons in the role, and a draft filled with back court prospects. If the team wanted to retain a point guard, would the choice go to McConnell, whose gutsy play has bailed out the team? Or will the team aim at Rodriguez, whose style of play would be more complimentary to the start of Ben Simmons?

If McConnell is not coming back, don’t we owe it to him to give him a real shot to latch onto a playoff caliber team in need of a back up point guard?

T.J. McConnell is one of the gutsiest NBA players I have seen in some time. I hope the front office finds a place for him on the team going forward. But if they do not intend to, I hope they have the decency to find him a home today.

