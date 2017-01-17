Philadelphia 76ers Robert Covington Wrecks Toronto Raptors

Certain NBA players feast on specific opponents. So far, the NBA team that brings out the best of Robert Covington is the Toronto Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers are a very improved team. It wasn’t too difficult, as the team was coming out of a 10-72 season. That’s a memory Robert Covington would like to forget. However, the team is riding the incredible Cinderella-story made possible by the arrival of long awaited rookie center Joel Embiid. But that magic has not worked when the team has faced the Atlantic Division leading Toronto Raptors. But not due to the performance of Robert Covington.

You see, Covington would love to play the Raptor every game this season. In two games facing them so far, he is averaging 23 points per game on 54.8 percent shooting. He has also been averaging 8.5 rebounds, 2 assists, and shooting 56.25 percent from three point range against the playoff-bound Raptors.

To Ron To We Go

While the 76ers do not face the Raptors every game, they will travel to Toronto to face them again on Wednesday, 18 January 2017. And with the Philadelphia 76ers on a mini-run of above-.500 basketball, this could be a very competitive game.

Currently, the Raptors are 1.5 games in front of the Boston Celtics for the lead of the Atlantic Division, with both teams riding a three game winning streak. However, the Celtics are 8-2 in their last 10 games, while the Raptors are stagnant at 5-5. Can the 76ers take advantage of the lull in Toronto?

Robert Covington’s play suggests they can. Right now, it appears that Joel Embiid will play. In fact, besides Ben Simmons and Jerryd Bayless, the only player who may not see action is point guard T.J. McConnell with an injured right wrist.

Practice update:

•McConnell (right wrist) doubtful for tomorrow vs. Raptors

•Embiid (rest) did not practice; probable for tomorrow — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 17, 2017

The team has Sergio Rodriguez to start, and the team can rotate in guard Nik Stauskas as well. Another player who could use a solid game, and has done well against the Raptors, is center Jahlil Okafor. His average of 16 points per game on 27 minutes is rather impressive as well.

In any case, the Philadelphia 76ers’ recent wave of success in 2017 will meet another test as the team travels to Toronto to face the Raptors. If nothing else, we know Robert Covington is looking forward to the game.

This article originally appeared on