Philadelphia 76ers Merchandise And Jersey Sales Rising

Apparently the latest excitement around the Philadelphia 76ers has reached not only to the city of Philadelphia, but also across the nation.

In the past seven days, the Philadelphia 76ers are the 4th best selling in merchandise sales among all NBA teams. That’s hard to believe for a team that had the worst record last year and ended up with the 1st overall selection (Ben Simmons) in last years draft. The basketball scene is definitely changing in Philly.

Joel Embiid, if not the main reason, is a huge part of this. He has the 5th best jersey sales in that seven day time frame. He’s becoming a superstar. That’s pretty crazy considering he hasn’t even played half of his rookie season yet. Embiid has jumped up among mega stars like Stephen Curry, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James. Not bad for the young center.

These statistics are according to Fanatics, one of the most popular online sports merchandise sites and reported by CSN Philly’s Jessica Camerato.

Their most recent win against the Toronto Raptors, the second best team in the Eastern Conference, will certainly add to the degree of excitement. They have also won six of their last eight games.

All this is without the highly anticipated debut of Ben Simmons, which no doubt will increase the sales of jerseys and merchandise. He alongside Embiid have the potential to skyrocket the interest level in all facets of the game in the City of Brotherly Love as well as bring attention from around the country.

