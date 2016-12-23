Philadelphia 76ers, Let There Be Light!

The Philadelphia 76ers are all in? Hardly. You’ve seen nothing from Ben Simmons, and only brief cameos from Nerlens Noel, Jerryd Bayless, and even Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. But hang on fans, there is light at the end of this tunnel!

The Philadelphia 76ers are nothing close to a well oiled machine. Parts are on their way, some parts are installed, but need tweeking. Some parts work for one game, and break down the next. Some parts might work, but only in another machine. And finally, some missing pieces are welded with duct tape and bubble gum.

In fact, in recent days, it seemed as though the machinery had ground to a complete halt. There were three pistons and only one chamber. But finally, the machinery has sprung back to life.

Road Trip

The Philadelphia 76ers are going on a road trip over the holidays. Away from the distractions and bother of answering tough questions, and simply facing the world of the NBA as a team of 15 players and a coaching staff.

The plan is to complete the assessment of an Embiid Okafor pairing. Offensively, defensively, and rotationally, it should give the team invaluable feedback about the duo’s capabilities.

Brown plans to stick w Embiid-Okafor pairing for 4-game road trip and then evaluate. Adds, “We’re all excited about pairing Nerlens & Joel.” — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoCSN) December 23, 2016

The team needs answers, and wins.

Seeking Wins, and Answers

The trip itself will carry the team to the end of December. During the four game excursion, the Philadelphia 76ers will face the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, and Denver Nuggets. Combined, the teams boast at 50 Win 67 Loss record. Remove the Jazz, and that falls to 32 wins and 55 Losses.

While no single game is a sure win for this Philadelphia 76ers team, the team could return home with a two win two loss trip and raise only a few eyebrows. With nearly equitable competition, it will be a great test of how the team handles business.

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

What will Nerlens Noel do while he awaits his turn? Why, he will do what any professional athlete does after significant time off. He will train, study, and prepare for his moment.

Noel on #sixers offense: “I still have some learning to do on it, and that’s what I’ll keep doing.” #sixers — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) December 21, 2016

Noel is not the only player on the Philadelphia 76ers trying to define the right niche. But the center is finally beginning to appear to see the light now. Not only is that a good thing for the team, but for his future as well.

The Wonders We Will See

And so, the Philadelphia 76ers will learn about Jahlil Okafor’s compatibility with Joel Embiid. Following that, we’ll learn how well Nerlens Noel fits with Joel Embiid.

When Ben Simmons returns to health, we wash rinse and repeat. Okafor with Embiid and Simmons. Noel with Embiid and Simmons.

Eventually, we’ll find a trio who are compatible. And then we begin the arduous task of finding “fits” to the ever growing number of players who fit the scheme of the coach and compliment the play of his teammates.

Sometimes we will see plays truly demanding time on an NBA highlight reel. Sometimes we will wonder if the team is on the same play. But it’s all part of The Process.. and the team has about less than 2/3rds of the season remaining to figure out who stays and who goes.

Some players have even more urgency. T.J. McConnell, Nerlens Noel, Sergio Rodriguez, Ersan Ilyasova, and Hollis Thompson are playing in the final year of their contract. All need playing time to showcase their NBA talents. All need to be given the yay or nay from the team regarding their fit into the future. Expect to see some players take it to a new level.

SIMply Mahvahlous

The last piece to add to this mix is simply simmons, Ben Simmons to be exact. It has been far to easy to ignore the top draft picks absence from the team with the better-than-expected play of Joel Embiid.

Of the point guards who have come and stayed or come and gone, the determining factor will be defense.

“Ultimately, this whole program, it needs to be based on defense. It has to be. We’ve talked about it ad nauseam. Whatever that equals in relation to who’s on the floor, and what the pairings are is the direction that I’m going to take the program. We’re going to look forward to seeing different pairings, and I think the numbers that bear out will influence dramatically on how we play our team.” -head coach Brett Brown before departing with team for four game road trip December 2016

As Ben Simmons will line up at point guard, the team will need to keep an eye to stockpile guards who excel at defense and offense without the ball. With the 2017 NBA Draft, the team may be able to do just that.

There was bound to be some growing pains, and there likely will be more ahead. But this team is growing up and maturing very quickly. The fact that the team appears to be on the mend now is in itself a very remarkable sign.

In a matter of months, the play on the basketball court will distract many of us away from the virtual general manager complexities of the Philadelphia 76ers’ current situation. And then, we’ll wonder what all the fuss was about.

This article originally appeared on