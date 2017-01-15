Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid resting against Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) Philadelphia 76ers rookie star Joel Embiid sat out against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night because he doesn’t yet play in back-to-back games after missing two seasons with injuries.

While Embiid rested, Jahlil Okafor, who hadn’t played in the last three games – all Sixers’ wins – started instead. The three-game winning streak is Philadelphia’s longest in more than three years.

Embiid is averaging 19.6 points and has scored at least 20 points in each of his last eight games.

Wizards guard John Wall was listed as probable with a sprained right wrist and was scheduled to start.