Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid Plays ‘The Game’

Joel Embiid is already a top attraction for the NBA’s lovable loser team with plans on changing the grim image. The first-year Philadelphia 76ers center has fans everywhere trusting “The Process” even more these days.

The 2014 NBA Draft was filled with so much hype about a young, incredibly gifted center from Kansas named Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers made the decision to draft Embiid third overall with hopes that he would be a centerpiece of rebuilding the struggling franchise back to prominence.

The dreams were forced to be put on hold because of a devastating foot injury (broken navicular bone in his foot) forcing him to miss two full seasons.

The anticipation was resurrected to new heights at the beginning of this season, especially after Philadelphia drafted highly touted prospect Ben Simmons No. 1 overall.

Simmons being unable to play due to his own injury allowed for Embiid’s long-awaited debut season to be finally all about him and a reminder to those who may have forgotten two years ago.

Embiid has won NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month every month so far this season while already leading the 76ers to more wins before the All-Star break than they had all of last season.

In his first 27 career games, Embiid is averaging 19.6 points per game while grabbing 7.6 rebounds a contest, leading all rookies as the runaway leading candidate for 2016-17 Rookie of the Year.

Showing off impressive post moves and confident long-range ability the Yaounde, Cameroon, native is showing when healthy to be a dominant force in the league right now.

The many basketball fans around the country are witnessing his greatness now, but those who may not be as statistically inclined it’s Embiid’s off-the-court “charm” that really gets people interested.

Embiid is very active on social media joking and giving his unique commentary on the world, drawing thousands of followers even adopting the 76ers’ unofficial slogan under former general manager Sam Hinkie, “The Process,” as his new nickname.

Another part of Embiid’s charisma has been displayed since draft night as he constantly tries to woo his celebrity crush, superstar singer Rihanna, even campaigning to make the All-Star team using the platinum selling artist as motivation.

You're BAE for real… Great seeing you last night???????????? @rihanna — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 3, 2015

The celebrity attention didn’t stop there for Embiid as he recently decided to enter a game mimicking World Wrestling Entertainment legend-turned-executive Triple H.

The former 14-time world champion known by his other nickname, “The Game,” took to his Twitter account to not only critique the entrance, but give his endorsement for Embiid as an 2017 All-Star starter.

Still have to perfect the water-to-spit ratio…Not bad for a first attempt. #MopTheFloor#NBAVote Joel Embiid https://t.co/mjaNcStuZt — Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2017

It’s no secret the NBA thrives off big-name stars and their public influence, which is always on display during All-Star fan voting.

A packed Eastern Conference filled with popular frontcourt players such as LeBron James, Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo are barely holding the three coveted fan vote spots over the rookie big man.

Embiid’s popularity has him ahead of traditional starter Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks and Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls, both key members of Team USA’s gold medal Olympic team.

Embiid is facing a tough uphill climb to make the team, but has already shown the understanding of controlling the media’s attention, mixed with pure talent and will to win.

This article originally appeared on