Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid Plays Phillyball For Home Crowd

Playing for the crowd, playing like a fan,playing at the top of your game, and playing to win is”Phillyball”. Few athletes can play. But Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid is emerging as such an athlete.

Joel Embiid is a rookie for the Philadelphia 76ers. Right now, he’s playing on his athleticism, his height, weight, strength, and know-how. And right now, he’s blowing the doors off the competition in the NBA. He’s just come up for his second consecutive “Rookie of the Month”, he’s in the running (albeit a long shot) for the All-Star Game, and he’s elevating the play of the entire team when he is on the basketball court.

So what else is there to say about him that hasn’t already been said? How about this. Joel Embiid plays “Phillyball”.

Phillyball is more than excellent play. It’s a bona fide connection to the fans in such a way that there is mutual trust, and compassion. Phillyball is saying just enough to make your point, and then going out onto the court to show exactly what you meant.

Since you may not know enough about Phillyball just yet, I’ll break it down for you. Let’s start with some athletes who made the Phillyball grade.

Who Plays Phillyball?

Philadelphia has been blessed to have such an athlete in professional sports occasionally. They emerge as the most beloved athletes by fans in any sport by any city. Athletes like Brian Dawkins, Reggie White, Bobby Clarke, Mike Schmidt, Bernie Parent, Ron Hextall, Richie Ashburn come to mind.

But the Philadelphia 76ers have had their own track of Phillyball. You had Bobby Jones, who always gave 100 percent.

World B Free was another. His playing days took him to several teams in his career, but he had a certain pinache. Free continues on to this day with the 76ers, as “Ambassador”.

Charles Barkley, and his “round mound of rebound” was another basketball celebrity. “Sir Charles” spoke his mind, and that endeared him to the fans.

Andrew Toney feasted on the division rival the Boston Celtics. He was so good that he earned the nickname “The Boston Strangler”.

Julius Erving, or “Doctor J” ran a nightly basketball clinic. Soft spoken, he screamed with his play on the basketball court. He is the only athlete NEVER to be booed by the fans.

The Answer

But atop the list is Allen Iverson. Iverson had the entire city entralled by his play on the court, a performance so outstanding that he seemed to enthrall the stands with his showcased skills. It was Iverson who delivered the basketball sleeve as protection for his arm and to improve circulation. Topping the charts in scoring that year, soon other basketball players began to use the sleeve as well. Iverson was the anti-conformist, and as such it was his play that diversified the NBA.

Allen Iverson was so popular, that even non-NBA fans followed his career and were drawn to root for him.

The Process

The level of non-conformity has hit an all-time high with Joel Embiid. His very presence on the team sprang from the team’s non-conventional approach to building a championship team. Rather than focus on the “here and now”, Embiid was a player with huge risk but even higher upside. A potential franchise player in the making, but a player with a need to invest copious amounts of time to determine whether the bet paid off.

There was only one man in the NBA willing to take that chance, and he was in charge of the Philadelphia 76ers. That process required faith of ownership, perseverance by the front office, compassion from the coaching staff, and trust from the fans.

Trust. The process of building a championship needed a little trust from Philadelphia. But the complete outpouring of love and trust overwhelmed the team and the entire NBA. #TrustTheProcess became the mantra of a city who understood the value of ignoring the short term goals in the quest for the ultimate prize.

That outpouring of love and trust could not prevent the team from changing executives at the nadir of the rebuild. But it did encourage the off-spring of the rebuild to take the name “The Process”

Social Media Mogul

The passion of Phillyball requires an athlete to routinely connect with fans. Not just become a star and then distance yourself from the cheers and jeers.

Speaking after shootaround, Joel Embiid said it’s important for Sixers to wrap up this stretch of home games with win in front of fans. — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) December 5, 2016

But there is more than concern and trust. In the very center of it all, there is a young man having as much fun at this as the fans:

And still more than the fun. There is the requirement to stand up for the city. Fight back. Tell the town that you have their back and then go out and show everyone that you do.

Defend The City

There is the confidence that is inherent with someone who knows himself. That willingness to not overspeak a moment to sound brash or cocky, but simply to not turn tail and run from a challenge.

Philadelphia trusts players to take it to another level in front of the home crowd. To make a bold statement, but only say what you can back up.

“I don’t think I’m going to have wait until he retires to be the best big in the league,” Joel Embiid on DeMarcus Cousin. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 28, 2016

And finally, when the team enters a rematch against a team that embarrassed them in front of a nationally televised basketball game?

But the telltale tweet was this one, and it says so much about the player. An athlete who, in the moment of elation, turns to the stands and shares the moment with the celebration around him.

Man the fans showed so much love… I freaking LOVE YALL!!!! TRUST THE PROCESS pic.twitter.com/zXvwo28naY — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 27, 2016

For the fans, by the fans, with the fans. That’s Phillyball in a nutshell. But there’s more than banter. There is the matter of sticking up for the team, and for teammates. And that is the last quality of a Phillyball athlete.

Handpicking his teammates

That’s the Phillyball attitude. But there is more. Joel Embiid is now helping the coach of the team. You see, he’s hinting at players he enjoys playing around him. Encouraging Robert Covington:

Embiid to Covington (1-9 from 3): “They’re going to double team me and I’m going to find you. Just keep firing it.” https://t.co/UEWVngEvdj — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) January 4, 2017

On his outreach to Ben Simmons who is still rehabbing:

Embiid wanted to include Simmons on NYE bc he knows rehabbing apart from team can be hard. Said Noel helped him feel included during rehab. — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoCSN) January 2, 2017

On his play alongside his friend, Nerlens Noel:

Embiid on playing with Noel: “I thought defensively we were pretty good and offensively we’ve just got to figure it out.” — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoCSN) December 24, 2016

The fact of the matter is that Joel Embiid is aware of those around him. He is so young, merely 23 NBA games so far. That is 28 percent of one NBA season so far. And yet, he is already aware of his teammates, and their own journeys. Phillyball.

It’s Both Privilege and Honor

Few understand the mindset of Philadelphia fans. That’s not to say that athletes don’t understand that the fans of Philadelphia are tough. Tough? Perhaps. But its the rare athlete who understands why.

Brian Dawkins understood.

“Man, that feeling goes both ways,” said Dawkins. “It’s a mutual thing. Like, for me to have … PHILLY! For me to have the opportunity to be in front of these fans, to give everything that I had, that meant the world to me. And the reason why I’m emotional right now is because of the amount of letters I’ve gotten, where people [are] being buried in my uniform … that’s a special connection. That’s a special connection.”

Allen Iverson understood.

“My relationship with the fans in Philadelphia is like no other,” he said, comparing their admiration to him to that of Chicago’s with Michael Jordan. “Thank you all for the support over the years. You all let me grow. You all let me make my mistakes. You never jumped off the bandwagon and continued to support me like true fans are supposed to.”

In fact, if you want to be moved to tears and pride, you need to watch the enshrinement speech of Allen Iverson

And now, the riddle of the hearts of Philadelphia Fans rest in the hands of Joel Embiid.

Destiny Awaits

Now it’s Joel Embiid’s turn to earn his place in the shrine more renowned than any hall. The shrine in the hearts of fans. Philadelphia fans scoff at half-assed efforts. Fans jeer when a player talks big and delivers little. But set a target and hit it, you are gold.

There is nothing to fear but fear itself. An athlete who takes center stage must not show fear. Fans quickly turn on those who falter under pressure. But the few who stand up for the city, for the team, who call out the opposition and call upon teammates and succeed? You will be blessed with a lifetime of love from the City of Brotherly Love.

Stand tall, Joel. Stand all 7-foot-2 (or is it 7-foot-5 now?) tall. The city of Philadelphia needs you now. The city needs you to realize your dream. But the city needs you to remember fans in the process.

Box scores are nice. But they are the measure of how well a player performs in a game. Philadelphia fans seem more than measures. Fans in stands see each play. They record every moment of competition. Their expectation? Compete. Compete on every play. Nothing more, nothing less.

This town is thirsty for success. It’s been a long journey wandering in the desert without success. Find our oasis Joel Embiid. Bring this team to the playoffs. Take the team through the playoffs and to the championship.

Your destiny awaits you Joel Embiid. You are winning the hearts of the fans of the Philadelphia 76ers. Be true.

