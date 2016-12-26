Philadelphia 76ers Fans Need To Vote Joel Embiid Into All Star Game

The NBA All Star Voting Is Underway. Philadelphia 76ers fans need to vote for their favorite player(s)

Joel Embiid needs Philadelphia 76ers fans. In face, each and every player on the Philadelphia 76ers needs your support right here, right now. This is the time to be heard, Philadelphia.

For the past three seasons, the NBA has gone about its business, nearly oblivious to the doings in Philadelphia and the 76ers. That time is no more. A young rookie center is working hard to change things right now. You may have heard his name, Joel Embiid?

Well, here is the opportunity to ensure that the NBA hears his name too. You see, Joel Embiid is delivering on all the hype of the off-season, and then some. He is an NBA “stretch 5”, a new label for a three point shooting center, who is working hard to adapt to the NBA, and to resolve the drama of the team’s center situation.

He deserves this shot at the All-Star game, if not for his rookie production, than for his perseverance and resolve. This is a young man who brings excitement to the league whenever he steps onto the court. And now, he needs you to do something for him and his teammates:

What Does Joel Embiid need?

He needs your vote. You see, the NBA All Star voting is underway!

WHAT: NBA All-Star Voting 2017 presented by Verizon tips off Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11:00 a.m. ET before an exciting lineup of five Christmas Day matchups on ABC and ESPN.

NBA fans may submit one full ballot each day through NBA.com, the NBA App (available on Android and iOS), Twitter, Facebook and Google Search, as well as via Sina Weibo and Tencent Microblogs in China. All current NBA players will be available for selection.

WHEN: Voting ends Monday, Jan. 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

HOW: Fans can cast their votes via the following platforms:

Vote for 2017 #NBAAllStar teams right here on Twitter! Tweet #NBAVote + player first & last name or twitter handle. *limit 10 per day pic.twitter.com/16JVI5jEuQ — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2016

Fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on NBA.com/vote from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

How Do I Cast My Vote?

NBA App: Access the ballot and vote through the app, which is available on Android and iOS. Fans can fill out one full ballot per day, and select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

Twitter: Tweet, retweet or reply with an NBA player’s first and last name or Twitter handle, along with the hashtag #NBAVOTE. Each Tweet may include only one player’s name or handle. Fans may vote for 10 unique players each day throughout the NBA All-Star voting period.

Facebook: Post the player’s first and last name along with the hashtag #NBAVOTE on your personal Facebook account, or comment on another’s Facebook post. Each post may include only one player’s name. Fans may post votes for 10 unique players per day throughout the voting period.

Google Search: Search “NBA Vote All-Star” or “NBA Vote Team Name” (ex: NBA Vote Celtics), and use respective voting cards to select teams and then players. Fans may submit votes for 10 unique players per day throughout the voting period.

Hey followers and NBA Fans. Do NOT forget to @NBA #NBAVote Joel Embiid each day! (limit 10 unique players names per day) — Alaskan Eagles (@milroyigglesfan) December 26, 2016

That’s all you do. Vote each day, up to ten players a day. Two guards and three frontcourt players per conference per day.

Here is your chance to truly speak up. Let the NBA know you are there. Vote now, and every day. Let’s get our voices heard!

